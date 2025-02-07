SOFIA - Bulgaria expects €500 million in revenue from military aid to Ukraine over the past three years, after Kyiv’s biggest donors agreed to compensate Sofia generously.

Military revenues are particularly important for Bulgaria, which is trying to reduce its deficit to 3% of GDP in order to join the eurozone on 1 January 2026. The government announced that it had received €174 million from Denmark as part of two contracts to send military aid to Ukraine, which will offset the country’s budget deficit.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The authorities in Sofia expect at least another €300 million from the United States and the European Commission as compensation for sending state-owned military equipment to Kyiv.

“By helping Ukraine, we are actually helping ourselves,” said Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov.

Advertisement

Bulgaria is sending its old military equipment, manufactured to Soviet standards, to Ukraine, and with the money it receives from NATO allies and the EU, it can invest in the purchase of new Western weapons.

“The military aid we provide is no longer necessary for the Bulgarian army. We are sending everything that is not included in the army’s equipment for peace and wartime,” the minister said.

He said that Bulgaria had so far sent six packages of military aid to Ukraine, including ammunition, armoured vehicles and malfunctioning air defence missiles to be used as spare parts. The government is keeping secret what exactly is being sent to Kyiv, but it is known that the main aid is ammunition, as well as missiles for the key S-300 air defence missile systems.

‘Irresponsible’ or ‘Antiwar’: US Fighters in Ukraine Grapple With Trump
Other Topics of Interest

‘Irresponsible’ or ‘Antiwar’: US Fighters in Ukraine Grapple With Trump

One of Trump’s first acts in power was to freeze international aid, with his allies hinting he should make support to Ukraine conditional on Kyiv entering peace talks.

In 2024, Bulgaria sent 150 armoured vehicles and Soviet-made Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers.

The Balkan country is one of the largest owners and producers of Soviet-style equipment needed by the Ukrainian army. And while Bulgarian military factories are gradually beginning to produce NATO-standard ammunition, large parts of the industry still produce Soviet-style weapons, which are exported to Asia, Africa, the Middle East and, in the last three years, mainly to Ukraine.

Advertisement

Data for 2023 show that the country’s military factories and arms dealers have a turnover of €3.2 billion, making Bulgaria a medium-sized arms exporter by global standards.

Despite the benefits for the Bulgarian army, which gets good money for old weapons, pro-Russian forces in the country remain opposed to military aid to Ukraine. The most vocal opponents are President Rumen Radev, the pro-Russian Bulgarian Socialist Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, and the large pro-Kremlin party Vazrazhdane, a partner of the German far-right AfD in the European Parliament.

Bulgaria receives several hundred millions for “old and rusty weapons”, commented Ivaylo Mirchev, an MP from the pro-European Democratic Bulgaria party.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Euractiv
Euractiv

Euractiv is a European news website focused on EU policies. It was founded in 1999 by the French media publisher Christophe Leclercq. The website's headquarters and central editorial staff are located in Brussels, with offices in Paris and Berlin.

More on Bulgaria
Schengen: Romania and Bulgaria to Become Full Members EU
Schengen: Romania and Bulgaria to Become Full Members
By Eurotopics
Dec. 13, 2024
Romanian Elections Spark Bulgarian MPs to Investigate Russian Influence Russia
Romanian Elections Spark Bulgarian MPs to Investigate Russian Influence
By Euractiv
Dec. 10, 2024
Bulgaria on Verge of Holding Eighth Election in Just Four Years Bulgaria
Bulgaria on Verge of Holding Eighth Election in Just Four Years
By Euractiv
Nov. 27, 2024
Conservatives top Bulgarian Elections But Fall Short of Majority Bulgaria
Conservatives top Bulgarian Elections But Fall Short of Majority
By AFP
Oct. 29, 2024
Read Next
Ukraine - The Peace Plan War in Ukraine
OPINION: Ukraine - The Peace Plan
By Timothy Ash
4h ago
Ukraine Peace Plan Won’t Be Revealed Next Week – Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Kellogg Ukraine
Ukraine Peace Plan Won’t Be Revealed Next Week – Trump’s Ukraine Envoy Kellogg
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
‘Irresponsible’ or ‘Antiwar’: US Fighters in Ukraine Grapple With Trump War in Ukraine
‘Irresponsible’ or ‘Antiwar’: US Fighters in Ukraine Grapple With Trump
By AFP
5h ago
Kellogg Urges Ukraine to Vote, Even in War War in Ukraine
Kellogg Urges Ukraine to Vote, Even in War
By UkrInform
9h ago
« Previous Ukraine Compensates Manpower Shortages With Drones