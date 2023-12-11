Latest
Europe
Jan. 16, 13:33
Bulgaria’s move to reinforce NATO’s rapid deployment on the eastern flank is a slap in the face for Putin as he called for NATO withdrawal from Bulgaria and Romania in his 2022 ultimatum.
Bulgaria
Dec. 11, 2023
The 170-kilometre pipeline will allow Serbia to import up to 400 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan, according to a deal signed between the Serbian and Azeri gas companies.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 27, 2023
Titled "The Hague", the play recounts the story of an orphaned teenager from Mariupol who imagines how Russia's top brass is brought to justice over its devastating war in Ukraine.
NATO
Nov. 20, 2023
A Bulgarian arms manufacturer poisoned by Russian agents twice warned about Russian sabotage against his arms manufacturing facilities, which form the backbone of NATO’s munition supplies to Ukraine.