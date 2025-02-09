More than 150 Russian drones targeted Ukraine overnight, with six regions, including Kyiv, affected, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack involved 151 drones, primarily Shahed-type and imitation UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces managed to shoot down 70 drones across 14 regions, including Kyiv. Another 74 drones lost their course and crashed without causing any damage, while two remained airborne by 9 a.m.. The location of the five drones remains unknown.

As a result of the attacks, damage was reported in Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Volyn regions.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, the drone debris hit a multi-story building under construction in Obukhiv, a city on the outskirts of Kyiv. No casualties or critical infrastructure damage were reported.

In the Cherkasy region, air defenses downed four drones with no reported damage or injuries. Sumy region authorities confirmed shooting down 11 drones, while two were intercepted over the Dnipropetrovsk region. Other affected regions have not provided detailed reports.

Meanwhile, Ukraine launched drone strikes on eight Russian regions and annexed Crimea, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Russian air defense reportedly shot down 35 drones across several regions. Russian authorities reported no injuries or significant damage from the attacks.

Additionally, the Federal Air Transport Agency temporarily restricted flights in St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Nizhny Novgorod during the night and morning of Feb. 9.