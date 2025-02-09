Ukraine will require an additional 4.5 million workers over the next decade to ensure a successful post-war recovery, the country’s deputy prime minister has said.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, who also serves as Ukraine’s minister of national unity, added that one way to address the labor shortage could be to facilitate the safe voluntary return of Ukrainian migrants, who left their country in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

The conflict, which will mark its third anniversary on February 24, displaced more than 6 million Ukrainians, exacerbating a labor shortfall that already existed before the outbreak of the war.

Writing on Facebook, Chernyshov said: “Today, our country needs specialists in various fields. At the current level of productivity, Ukraine will lack up to 4.5 million employees.

“Unless more people enter the labor market and productivity increases, reconstruction will take decades.”

He added: “We must create opportunities that encourage people to work and develop in Ukraine.

“The return of Ukrainians and the development of human capital are critically important for the successful post-war recovery of our country.”