Ukraine will require an additional 4.5 million workers over the next decade to ensure a successful post-war recovery, the country’s deputy prime minister has said.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, who also serves as Ukraine’s minister of national unity, added that one way to address the labor shortage could be to facilitate the safe voluntary return of Ukrainian migrants, who left their country in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

The conflict, which will mark its third anniversary on February 24, displaced more than 6 million Ukrainians, exacerbating a labor shortfall that already existed before the outbreak of the war.

Writing on Facebook, Chernyshov said: “Today, our country needs specialists in various fields. At the current level of productivity, Ukraine will lack up to 4.5 million employees.

“Unless more people enter the labor market and productivity increases, reconstruction will take decades.”

He added: “We must create opportunities that encourage people to work and develop in Ukraine.

“The return of Ukrainians and the development of human capital are critically important for the successful post-war recovery of our country.”

‘Unity hubs’

Grappling with a critical lack of skilled workers in vital sectors, the Ukrainian government has launched an initiative to establish so-called “unity hubs” in countries hosting large numbers of Ukrainian refugees.

While primarily designed as cultural and community centers, these hubs will also provide relocation assistance to Ukrainians seeking to return home.

Talks are already underway with the governments of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Germany to set up the centers in the coming months.

Chernyshov said that Ukrainians willing to return could be exempt from military conscription, adding that Kyiv is ready to reintegrate skilled workers needed across key industrial sectors.

Even if the war ends, experts say that rebuilding Ukraine will remain an uphill task, with the World Bank estimating that the country will require $486 billion over the next decade for full reconstruction.

