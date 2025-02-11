The Poltava region in Ukraine came under attack overnight as Russian forces launched a combined strike using Kalibr cruise missiles and ballistic weapons. Explosions were reported in the Lubensky and Myrhorodsky districts at midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 11, followed by a fire, according to local sources.

Moscow has pursued a months-long bombing campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, claiming the attacks targeted facilities that aid Kyiv’s military

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The assault began with the launch of Shahed-type drones, which were detected moving across multiple regions, including Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy.

Shortly after, reports emerged about a potential threat from Kalibr cruise missiles. According to monitoring channels and the Ukrainian Air Force, the missiles were launched from the Black Sea and headed towards Poltava.

Advertisement

Following the Kalibr missile launches, monitoring channels warned about the employment of ballistic weapons from Russia’s Belgorod and Voronezh regions. These weapons also appeared to be aimed at Poltava.

Eyewitnesses and journalists reported multiple explosions in the Lubensky and Myrhorodsky districts. According to military correspondent Andrii Tsapliyenko, at least three Kalibr missiles and one Iskander-M ballistic missile were used in the attack.

At 6:40 a.m., several hours following the first wave of the attack, monitoring channels reported that at least three cruise missiles were launched from Russian strategic bombers - all of them were aimed at the Poltava region, too.

Other Topics of Interest More North Korean Weapons and Troops Coming to Support Russia, Seoul Says South Korea’s Ministry of Defense also said that North Korea is expected to double down on weapons development that in 2025, wrapping up a five-year plan to modernize its arsenal.

As a result of the Russian missile strike on the Poltava region, nine settlements in the Mirhorodsky district were left without gas supply, the Poltava Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram. They noted that there was no damage to civilian infrastructure facilities.

The country’s energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, added that gas infrastructure had been targeted and that authorities would provide more information when the security situation allowed.

Advertisement

Authorities are expected to release further information as assessments continue.