For the second time in a month, Ukrainian forces have launched a major drone attack on Russia’s Saratov region, striking an oil refinery and a key military airbase.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Feb. 11, multiple drones targeted “an industrial facility” in Saratov, causing damage, according to regional governor Roman Busargin.

“Emergency teams are working at the sites where debris may have fallen. No casualties have been reported so far,” he wrote on Telegram.

According to ASTRA Telegram channel, the attack hit the Saratov Oil Refinery, which is operated by Rosneft.