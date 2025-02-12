Ukraine has introduced a new initiative allowing citizens aged 18 to 24 to voluntarily join the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) under a special year-long contract.

The “Contract 18-24” program offers generous financial rewards, NATO-standard training, and social benefits for those volunteering for one year, according to the Ministry of Defense’s official announcement, published late Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Unlike mobilization, participation in the program is voluntary. Recruits will receive Hr.1 million ($24,000), with an initial Hr.200,000 ($4,750) paid upfront and the remainder distributed throughout their service. Volunteers will receive a monthly cash allowance of up to Hr.120,000 ($2,800).

Additional benefits include:

Zero-interest mortgages

State-funded education

Free medical care, including dental prosthetics

Housing compensation during service

Freedom to choose a unit and specialty

The right to travel abroad after a year of service

Upon completing their contract, participants will be exempt from mobilization for 12 months. Applications can be submitted through the official website or the Ukrainian Reserve+ app following its next update.

Right now, Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 can be drafted, but recruitment hasn’t been easy. Many men are avoiding the draft, and some units are struggling with poorly trained soldiers who don’t last long on the front lines.

Commanders have raised concerns about the lack of preparation among recruits, with some saying too many are lost to injuries or worse shortly after arriving at the front. In some cases, recruitment officers have been seen conducting conscription raids in cafes, clubs, and even concerts to catch potential draftees.

Ukraine’s allies, including the Biden administration, have been urging Kyiv to lower the draft age to replenish losses and regain momentum against Russia. A US State Department spokesperson stated that Washington is ready to train and equip more troops if Ukraine expands recruitment.

However, President Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to lower the draft age from 25 to 18, despite US recommendations. Instead, he has been pressing Washington to send more weapons and focus on weakening Russia’s military.

“The priority should be providing missiles and lowering Russia’s military potential, not Ukraine’s draft age. The goal should be to preserve as many lives as possible, not to preserve weapons in storages,” Zelensky said.

“We must not compensate the lack of equipment and training with the youth of soldiers,” he added.