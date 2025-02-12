On Tuesday, Washington secured the release of Marc Fogel, a US teacher imprisoned by Russia for 14 years for entering the country with 14 grams of medical cannabis in August 2021.

The deal also marked the first known visit by a senior US official to Russia since Moscow launched its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump (L) welcomes former detainee Marc Fogel to the White House after he was freed from Russia in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2025. Fogel, a US teacher detained in Russia since 2021 on drugs charges, was released February 11 after an "exchange" with Moscow, the White House. Trump said he hoped Fogel's release could mark the start of fresh ties with Moscow to end the Ukraine war. (Photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP)

Advertisement

During his meeting with Fogel on US soil, US President Donald Trump said another detainee would be released on Wednesday but did not provide further details.

Here is a list of US nationals currently imprisoned by Russia, who might have won the lottery ticket home:

Stephen Hubbard – accused of fighting for Ukraine

In this grab from a handout footage taken and released by the Moscow City Court press service on October 7, 2024, US citizen Stephen Hubbard, 72, accused of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, attends his verdict hearing in Moscow. (Photo by Handout / Moscow City Court press service / AFP)

Other Topics of Interest US Exchanges Cyber Criminal for Schoolteacher in ‘Good Faith’ Deal with Russia Alexander Vinnik returns to Russia after a back-channel prisoner exchange for American Marc Fogel kicked off on Tuesday. US officials said the deal is a goodwill gesture for ending the war in Ukraine.

Hubbard, who in 2014 moved to Kharkiv, Ukraine, was detained by the Russian military in April 2022, two months after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Russia accused the 72-year-old Hubbard of fighting for Ukraine and sentenced him to 6 years and 10 months in prison on mercenary charges in an October 2024 court decision.

Advertisement

Gordon Black – former US military

US Army soldier Gordon Black, who was detained on suspicion of theft, appears in court in the far eastern city of Vladivostok on June 6, 2024. (Photo by Pavel KOROLYOV / AFP)

Black was a serving US Army staff sergeant arrested in Russia on theft charges filed by his then-Russian girlfriend and was subsequently sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Black, without authorization, traveled through China to Russia’s Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok to meet his Russian girlfriend. Unnamed US officials told AP News at the time that Black is married and likely visited his Russian girlfriend after some type of domestic dispute or altercation last year.

Joseph Tater – self-proclaimed escapee from US

A screen grab of a TV footage released by Moscow City Court on August 14, 2024, show US citizen Joseph Tater in court as he was sentenced to 15 days in jail for petty hooliganism. The incident comes two weeks after the release of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, former US marine Paul Whelan and 14 others from Russian jails in the biggest East-West prisoner exchange since the Cold War. There are still several US citizens and other Western nationals in Russian prisons on a variety of charges. (Photo by MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

Advertisement

Tater was arrested and detained for 15 days in August 2024 for allegedly abusing a Russian hotel staff. He was later arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer. Tater denied both claims, according to Reuters.

Tater’s lawyer was quoted as saying that Tater entered Russia “with the purpose of obtaining political asylum in the Russian Federation in connection with persecution by competent relevant authorities in the United States.” Tater’s trial is pending, but he could face up to five years in prison for the assault charges.

Ksenia Karelina – US-Russian Ballerina

This grab from a handout footage taken and released by Sverdlovsk regional Court press service on June 20, 2024 shows US-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina siting in a cage at the Sverdlovsk regional Court in Yekaterinburg. (Photo by HANDOUT / Sverdlovsk regional Court press / AFP)

Advertisement

Karelina, who became a US citizen by marriage, was arrested in Russia in January 2024 during a family visit for making a $51.80 donation to a Ukrainian foundation in 2022.

On Feb. 7. 2024, 32-year-old Karelina was charged with high treason and was remanded in custody for two months the next day. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison in August 2024.

David Barnes – imprisoned on murky domestic violence charges

Barnes, born in Alabama and lived in Texas, was arrested in Russia in January 2022 when he went to the country to visit his two sons, taken by his Russian ex-wife, and applied for visitation rights.

A Russian court sentenced the then-66-year-old Barnes to 21 years in a high-security penal colony in February 2024, on charges that accused him of abusing his sons that were previously dismissed by law enforcement officials in suburban Houston, ABC News reported at the time.

Robert Gilman – drunk disturbances, then prison incidents

Gilman was handed a term of seven years and one month in a strict-regime penal colony in October 2024 after being found guilty of attacking prison staff and a criminal investigator.

Advertisement

Initially, Gilman was convicted in 2022 of attacking a policeman while drunk in the city of Voronezh and sentenced to four years and six months in prison, later reduced to three and a half years on appeal.

While in jail, he punched members of prison staff “in the head” on two separate occasions and attacked a criminal investigator, according to prosecutors.

Eugene Spector – bribery, later espionage charges

The Russian-born former pharmaceutical executive was imprisoned on espionage charges and sentenced to 15 years in a penal colony in December 2024 – after he was initially sentenced to 4 years in prison on alleged bribery charges in 2021.

However, details of his charges and closed-door trial remain scarce, according to Radio Liberty. Russian state media TASS said Spector, whose Russian name was Yevgeny Mironovich, was born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg in Russia).

Travis Leake – former paratrooper, musician

Leake was sentenced to 13 years in July 2024 for allegedly “[organizing] the sale of drugs to young people.” CNN said Leake was a musician and music producer who has lived in Russia for many years. The Russian court said Leake was a “former paratrooper” during the trials.

Advertisement

Robert Woodland – drug trafficking charges

Woodland is accused of the “illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, manufacture, processing” of drugs by a court in Moscow in January 2024. AP News said Woodland was a Russian-born US citizen who was adopted at a young age and was seen reuniting with his birth mother in a Russian television show in 2020.