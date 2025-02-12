Germany on Wednesday played down expectations that this week’s Munich Security Conference could lead to a major breakthrough in ending the war in Ukraine.

“Looking towards Munich and the security conference, I haven’t had any concrete indications that a decisive step could be on the horizon” towards peace talks, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a press conference.

In recent weeks, mounting comments from Moscow, Washington and Kyiv have suggested the possibility of negotiations that could end the nearly three-year-old Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet US Vice President JD Vance on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich gathering, which is expected to be dominated by the Ukraine war.

Hebestreit reiterated Germany’s position that “nothing must be decided over Ukrainians’ heads, they must decide how they enter talks with the Russian side”.

“The easiest way” to end the war “would be for the Russian president to withdraw his troops and break off this campaign which has already claimed hundreds of thousands of dead and injured and led to unbelievable destruction and suffering”, Hebestreit said.