Two Polish citizens in the U.S. have been detained and are set for deportation, becoming the first from Poland to be affected by Donald Trump’s policy targeting illegal migrants.

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had “received information” about the detention of the two “detained for the purpose of deportation,” adding that it was trying to assess how many other Poles may be deported.

The Ministry’s deputy head, Henryka Mościcka-Dendys, told Polish radio station TOK FM: “We assume that it is a maximum of several dozen thousand people.

“Our consuls estimate that it may be up to 30,000 in the entire United States.

“These are very often Poles who left for the U.S. in the 1990s and did not take care to regulate their migration status. Often they are not even aware of it.”

She added that during Trump’s first term, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs dealt with an average of around 100 Polish deportations per year.

Following Trump’s inauguration speech in which he announced his deportation policy, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said those being forced to return would be welcomed with open arms.

He said: “Here, everyone can find their America. A lot has changed in recent years.

“Anyone who wants to work, who believes in their own strengths, will truly find their own place in Poland.

“Every Polish woman and man will be warmly welcomed in the country.”