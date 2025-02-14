Over the phone Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly thanked UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for Britain’s ongoing support and its leadership in international affairs.

Zelensky informed Starmer about his recent conversation with US President Donald Trump. He emphasized the importance of joint efforts between Kyiv, Washington, and European allies.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening joint security, new economic cooperation, and political partnership.

“The security of each nation depends on strengthening our collective security. It is crucial that every new week brings tangible results that will ensure a lasting and reliable peace,” Zelensky said.

On Thursday evening, the Office of the President (OP) reported that Zelensky had also spoken with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

According to the press service, Zelensky said that Kyiv would deepen its engagement with its American partners while also reinforcing cooperation with European allies.

Zelensky thanked Spain for its political and diplomatic support, highlighting that Ukraine can count on Spain in efforts to enhance European security.