“Most of the promised F-16s” from Denmark already made it to Ukraine, with the remaining ones set to arrive this year, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Thursday evening.

Umerov did not specify the number of warplanes in his Facebook update that detailed the outcomes of the Ramstein format meeting a day prior.

However, it is known that Denmark pledged a total of 19 F-16s for Ukraine, according to a Danish Foreign Ministry update in August 2024. The first batch of Danish F-16s arrived in the same month that year.

On Feb. 6, Umerov said Ukraine received another batch of F-16s from the Netherlands and the first batch of French Mirage 2000 fighters. Umerov did not disclose the number of aircraft received.

The French Mirage 2000, with the previously announced ground attack package upgrade, will likely enhance Ukraine’s ground strike capabilities.

Kyiv Post outlined the capabilities and battlefield/battlespace implications of the Mirage aircraft in an analysis penned by a former F-16 pilot employed by Kyiv Post.

Until recently, Ukrainian F-16s were thought to be flying only air defense missions, with no reported use in their ground attack role.

However, new footage has shown a Ukrainian F-16 loaded with precision-guided munitions along with its ubiquitous air-to-air standard self-defense/swing role missiles, leading Kyiv Post’s video review team to conclude that is no longer the case.

The Netherlands previously confirmed that Ukraine could use F-16s the Dutch donated over Russian territory, provided Kyiv adheres to international humanitarian law, also known as the international laws of armed conflict (LOAC).

