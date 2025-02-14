Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he was ready for direct talks with Russia once Kyiv reached a common position with the United States and Europe on how to end the three-year war.

He also said Donald Trump had not finalized his plan for how he wants to end the conflict, two days after the US President held phone calls with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are ready for any conversations with America and our allies,” said Zelensky.

“If they provide us with specific answers to specific requests from us and a common understanding of the dangerous Putin, then, with our unified understanding, we will be ready to talk with the Russians,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader is in Munich where he will hold talks with US Vice President J.D. Vance.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Vance said Washington had “military leverage” it could use against Russia and that he backed Ukraine’s “sovereign independence.”

Zelensky said of Vance’s comments: “His signals were strong, we are grateful for that.”

Trump’s desire for a swift end to the war, his repeated criticism of aid to Ukraine, and his lengthy phone call to Putin earlier this week have triggered concern in Kyiv that the US might attempt to force it to accept peace on Moscow’s terms.

But the US leader has not yet outlined the terms for a possible agreement.

“I don’t see that the US has a plan ready,” Zelensky said on Friday.