In an apparent allusion to billionaire Elon Musk’s influence over the US government and his connections with Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he is “concerned” that some business elites are “rewriting the rules of democracy.”

During his opening remarks at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Steinmeier went as far as criticizing some unspecified business elites for being contemptuous of democratic institutions.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“I am concerned about how a small group of elite businesspeople are rewriting the rules of democracy and how some of them express contempt for democratic institutions,” Steinmeier said.

On Dec. 31, 2024, Musk called Steinmeier an “anti-democratic tyrant” on X in response to an update by German far-right activist Naomi Seibt, which cited Steinmeier’s earlier comments on preventing election interference from X, similar to what happened in Romania with the use of TikTok that facilitated the victory of far-right candidate Călin Georgescu.

Advertisement

In January, Musk appeared in an AfD campaign when he asked the German participants to move “past guilt,” a reference to Germany’s self-recrimination for Nazi period.

“Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their parents, their great-grandparents,” Musk said at the time, according to NPR.

Zelensky Says Will Talk to Russia Once US, Ukraine Agree on Position
Other Topics of Interest

Zelensky Says Will Talk to Russia Once US, Ukraine Agree on Position

He also said Donald Trump had not finalised his plan for how he wants to end the conflict, two days after the US President held phone calls with both Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the US, Musk is also heading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an external advisory body that has been granted widespread access to government systems.

DOGE’s activities have led to a series of project and institution shutdowns and raised security concerns, with experts questioning the legitimacy of DOGE and its overarching powers.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu
Leo Chiu is a news reporter residing in Eastern Europe since 2015 with a profound interest in geopolitics, having witnessed two presidential elections in Belarus and visited numerous contested regions worldwide. He believes in the human side of journalism and that there's a story to be told behind every number and statistic.
Irina Pavlova
Irina Pavlova
Irina Pavlova is an international communications specialist based in Munich. Her professional experiences range from journalism to strategic business communications. A graduate of the Geneva-based Institute of International & Development Studies (IHEID), she has a keen interest in geopolitics and international history.
More on Musk
Elon Musk Amplifies False Claim That 90% of Ukrainian Media Is US-Controlled Ukraine
Elon Musk Amplifies False Claim That 90% of Ukrainian Media Is US-Controlled
By Katie Livingstone
2d ago
French Court Suspects X Algorithm Bias US
French Court Suspects X Algorithm Bias
By Euractiv
Feb. 9
Musk Repost of Fake ‘USAID Paid Hollywood Stars to Visit Ukraine’ Video Gets 25 Million Hits Trump
Musk Repost of Fake ‘USAID Paid Hollywood Stars to Visit Ukraine’ Video Gets 25 Million Hits
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 8
Musk Announces USAID Shutdown, Says It’s ‘A Bowl of Worms’ War in Ukraine
Musk Announces USAID Shutdown, Says It’s ‘A Bowl of Worms’
By Julia Struck
Feb. 3
Read Next
Russian Heavyweights vs US Lightweights – Moscow’s Negotiators Named Trump
ANALYSIS: Russian Heavyweights vs US Lightweights – Moscow’s Negotiators Named
By Steve Brown
8m ago
Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000-5 Fighters – An F-16 Pilot’s View Ukraine
Ukraine’s New Mirage 2000-5 Fighters – An F-16 Pilot’s View
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Zelensky Says Will Talk to Russia Once US, Ukraine Agree on Position Zelensky
Zelensky Says Will Talk to Russia Once US, Ukraine Agree on Position
By AFP
2h ago
Trump Says He Would ‘Love’ to Have Russia Back in G7 G7
Trump Says He Would ‘Love’ to Have Russia Back in G7
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Zelensky Says Will Talk to Russia Once US, Ukraine Agree on Position
Next » Tsikhanouskaya Wants Russian Troops Out of Belarus in Future Peace Talks