Russia’s army on Saturday claimed to have captured a village in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region close to a road linking key towns as Moscow slowly eats up territory.

The Russian ministry of defense said in a statement that it had captured the village of Berezivka, which lies close to a road linking the important mining hub of Pokrovsk to another key town, Kostiantynivka.

Despite suffering heavy battlefield losses, the Russian army has been creeping forward in eastern Ukraine for more than a year as it looks to cut off access to Pokovsk.

According to the DeepState website that is close to the Ukrainian army, Russian forces have already reached a junction on the T0504 road between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

Moscow’s advance along the key road has created logistical challenges for the Ukrainian army in the region as it looks to provision those key hubs, with convoys frequently targeted by Russian drone attacks.

Moscow’s forces are also closing in on Kostiantynivka, which is another key logistics hub which had 67,000 inhabitants before the conflict began in February 2022.