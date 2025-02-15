During the second day of the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that NATO membership remains Kyiv’s core demand and called for a united Europe.

During his speech, Zelenksy warned that Russia is expanding its army to attack Europe potentially. He mentioned the North Korean troops aiding Russia and asked if Europe was getting ready even as Pyongyang’s troops are learning as they fight with Russia.

“Russia opens new recruitment centers weekly. Oil prices are high enough for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to ignore the world. We have clear intel that Russia is preparing to send troops to Belarus this summer – maybe to attack Ukraine or maybe not,” Zelensky said.

“Maybe it is meant for you? What can we do before the next invasion?” He asked, adding that North Korean troops, fighting on behalf of Moscow, are “learning fast.”

“Make no mistake: North Koreans are learning fast. What about your armies: are they ready?” he added.

He went on to rally for a united, “self-sufficient” Europe to fend off Russian aggression and suggested that Kyiv troops can help replace the US presence on the continent if Washington decides to roll back its presence.

“Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones,” he said, adding that there is a need to defend Europe through unity.

“The time has come. The Armed Forces of Europe must be created. This is not harder than standing against Russian attacks, which we have already done. Money alone will not stop Russia. It’s not just about budgets, but also people. There is a need to defend your own home,” Zelensky said.

“I proposed to replace US forces with Ukrainian ones if Ukraine is in NATO, of course,” he added – Zelensky’s statement mirrored a recent opinion piece by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for Politico.

Zelenksy also hit back at Washington’s statements that Ukraine’s NATO membership is off the table. He added that though he does not believe that there could be security guarantees without the US’s participation, it should be clear that Putin should not have the power over NATO policies.

“I would not take NATO membership for Ukraine off the table… Putin has the power to block NATO decisions. And that’s despite the Ukrainian army and people stopping the Russian aggression,” he added.

“If Russia would come to you, would your country be able to fight the same way as Ukrainians? I don’t wish this on anyone, that’s why we are talking about security guarantees.“