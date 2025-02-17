US President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will on Tuesday visit Poland and meet with President Andrzej Duda, Warsaw said as Washington began moves to initiate talks on a Ukraine truce.

The visit comes as Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have said they want to hold talks urgently to end the war in Ukraine, sparked by Moscow’s invasion nearly three years ago.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Kremlin has pushed for negotiations between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss not just the Ukraine conflict but also broader European security.

Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, Kellogg, who has said Europe would not be directly involved in talks on Ukraine, will on Tuesday visit Poland, Kyiv’s staunch ally and neighbour.

Advertisement

“General Keith Kellogg will be the guest of (Polish) President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace tomorrow,” Duda’s aide Wojciech Kolarski told RMF FM radio on Monday.

“It was the American side that was interested in holding the talks,” Kolarski added.

Duda, an ally of Poland’s previous conservative authorities, has forged close ties with Trump but has at the same time slammed Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Asked about Duda’s position for the talks with Kellogg, Kolarski said it would be that “Russia cannot win this war”.

“The Russians cannot be confident after the conclusion of peace that it was worth attacking without cause, launching a brutal aggression against an independent state,” he said.