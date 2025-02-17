European leaders are reportedly set to convene in Paris on Monday to discuss the possibility of granting Ukraine’s NATO membership automatically if there is a clear breach of peace agreements by Moscow.

The last-minute summit in Paris was called after the US announced over the weekend that Europe would be left out of key peace talks regarding Russia’s invasion.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the meeting, which will bring together leaders from Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Poland. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO’s chief, Mark Rutte, will also be present.

The Guardian, citing unnamed European diplomatic sources, said Ukraine’s NATO membership would be among the discussions on security guarantees, wherein Kyiv might be granted automatic NATO membership if there is a clear ceasefire breach by Russia.

Advertisement

“The US has said there must be devastating consequences for any side that breaches a ceasefire agreement, an element missing from previous Ukraine ceasefires since 2014,” the Guardian reported on Sunday.

After Russia’s 2014 invasion, multiple peace proposals known as the Minsk Agreements were signed before Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, prompting the criticism that they lacked concrete steps to enforce long-term peace in the region.

During the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted that NATO membership remains Kyiv’s core demand after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the notion “unrealistic” a few days prior.

Other Topics of Interest Talks on Ukraine Without Ukraine? Ukrainians React to Latest Peace Deal After a week of intense talks on both sides of the Atlantic, Kyiv Post talks to Ukrainians in the capital about their feelings on a potential US-brokered peace deal and what it means for Ukraine.

High-ranking officials from Washington and Moscow are set to convene in Saudi Arabia soon as part of peace talks following phone calls between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Both Washington and Moscow have signaled that Ukraine and Europe will only be involved in the later stages of the talks, leading to backlash from European leaders who said that peace cannot be “imposed” on Ukraine.