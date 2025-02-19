In Ankara, on Feb. 18, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met the President of the Republic of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Ukraine greatly appreciates our relations with you, the mutual understanding we share, and the support we receive in this extraordinary time of war. Türkiye has always held a principled position on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, and we believe that this is of global importance,” Zelensky said.

Global processes that can contribute to ending Russia’s war against Ukraine were one of the key topics of the Ukrainian-Turkish negotiations. The leaders exchanged views and discussed realistic prospects. They also addressed security guarantees and Türkiye’s role in ensuring them.

“Ukraine and Europe – in the broad sense, including the European Union, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom – must be involved in discussions and the development of necessary security guarantees together with the United States, as these decisions shape the future of our part of the world,” the Zelensky stressed.

He also thanked Türkiye for mediating the release of Ukrainian captives from Russian prisons. The priority of the state is to bring all Ukrainians home. The two presidents discussed further assistance from Türkiye.

Other important topics included the development of bilateral relations, economic and agricultural issues, and cooperation between societies. According to the Ukrainian leader, the level of cooperation between Ukraine and Türkiye is constantly growing. In particular, two documents were signed today in the presence of the presidents: Memorandum of Cooperation in Media and Communications, and Agreement on Cooperation in Education.

Special emphasis was placed on food security and continued cooperation in this area.

“We are working with Türkiye and other partners to ensure that the Middle East and Africa are not subjected to this weapon against millions of people called hunger. This is particularly true in Syria, where there is now a good chance for stability and peace. We equally see the need to support the people of Syria now,” Zelensky said.

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. “We will provide any support to conclude the negotiations with the establishment of sustainable peace,” he added.

He also noted that Turkish companies are interested in helping rebuild Ukraine.

The negotiations between the leaders were held in the spirit aligned with the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Türkiye.

