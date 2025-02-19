EU countries on Wednesday agreed a new round of sanctions on Russia, diplomats said, as the bloc looks to keep up pressure in the face of US talks with Russia.

The wide-ranging package -- which includes a ban on imports of Russian aluminium -- will be formally adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday, the third anniversary of Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The EU’s 16th round of sanctions on Russia comes as US President Donald Trump has undercut Kyiv and its European backers by launching efforts with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to end the war.

“The EU is clamping down even harder on circumvention by targeting more vessels in Putin’s shadow fleet and imposing new import and export bans,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Advertisement

“We are committed to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin.”

Beyond targeting Russia’s lucrative aluminium sector, the new measures target the so-called “shadow fleet” used to skirt restrictions on Russian oil exports by blacklisting 73 more ageing vessels.

The EU will also disconnect a further 13 Russian banks from the global SWIFT payment system and ban a further eight Russian media outlets from broadcasting in Europe.

Europe is scrambling to react after Trump upended three-years of staunch US support for Kyiv by starting talks with Moscow.

Top US officials and Russian negotiators held a first meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to pave the way towards reaching a deal on Ukraine.

Moderate Republicans Push Back Against Trump Calling Zelensky a ‘Dictator’
Other Topics of Interest

Moderate Republicans Push Back Against Trump Calling Zelensky a ‘Dictator’

‘Putin started this war. Putin committed war crimes,‘ congressman Don Bacon, from Nebraska, wrote on X.

European countries are urgently trying to make their voices heard as they fear a bad deal could leave an emboldened Moscow claiming victory.

The US has said that the EU will eventually have to play a role in the talks due to the sanctions it has imposed on Russia.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on Sanctions
Russia Pushes for Unfreezing of $6 Billion in Assets in US Talks Russia
Russia Pushes for Unfreezing of $6 Billion in Assets in US Talks
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Zelensky Slaps Lifetime Sanctions on Poroshenko, Kolomoisky, Medvedchuk Zelensky
Zelensky Slaps Lifetime Sanctions on Poroshenko, Kolomoisky, Medvedchuk
By Julia Struck
Feb. 13
Ex-President Poroshenko Hit with Sanctions, Blames Zelensky for ‘Unconstitutional’ Move Zelensky
Ex-President Poroshenko Hit with Sanctions, Blames Zelensky for ‘Unconstitutional’ Move
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 13
‘Man-Made Incident’ Damages ‘Shadow Fleet’ Oil Tanker in Russian Port Russia
‘Man-Made Incident’ Damages ‘Shadow Fleet’ Oil Tanker in Russian Port
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 10
Read Next
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine Europe
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine
By AFP
31m ago
Zelensky to Meet With Kellogg Thursday – Meeting Follows Trump Social Media Tirade Ukraine
Zelensky to Meet With Kellogg Thursday – Meeting Follows Trump Social Media Tirade
By Kyiv Post
58m ago
Moderate Republicans Push Back Against Trump Calling Zelensky a ‘Dictator’ Ukraine
Moderate Republicans Push Back Against Trump Calling Zelensky a ‘Dictator’
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Outcome of Ukraine War Will Shape European Security for ‘Generations to Come’: Swedish PM Ukraine
Outcome of Ukraine War Will Shape European Security for ‘Generations to Come’: Swedish PM
By AFP
2h ago
« Previous Trump Says Ukraine ‘Never Should’ve Started It’, Blames Kyiv for War
Next » FACT-CHECK: What’s Zelensky’s Approval Rating in Ukraine? Not 4%