The US has reportedly halted weapon sales and deliveries to Ukraine, a Ukrainian lawmaker claimed on Thursday.

Lawmaker Roman Kostenko, who works as the secretary of the Verkhovna Rada’s Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said some companies involved in weapon sales and deliveries to Ukraine are waiting for political decisions, but the exact reason for the suspension is unclear.

“According to my information, deliveries of the weapons that were going to be sold have stopped. Those companies that were supposed to transfer these weapons here are now waiting, because there is no decision,” Kostenko said in an interview.

Kostenko added that the parties involved are trying to resolve the issue, potentially with extra payments.

“And everyone is waiting to see if this will be a solution, at least for money, to deliver weapons here,” Kostenko added.

Kyiv Post cannot verify Kostenko’s claims via other sources at the time of publication.

The rumor, if true, could be a result of the deteriorating relations between Kyiv and the Trump administration, with US President Donald Trump questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s legitimacy – similar to the Kremlin’s narrative – with Zelensky saying that Trump “lives in a disinformation space” in response.

Trump’s remarks drew rebukes from both world leaders and members of his own party.

Following the remarks, Trump vowed to ‘resurrect’ negotiations on a deal for mining Ukraine’s minerals that was meant to secure continued American military support. Otherwise, he threatened that things “are gonna not make [Zelensky] too happy.”