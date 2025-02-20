French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he planned to tell US President Donald Trump that he cannot “be weak” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during an upcoming visit to the US.

“I’m going to tell him: ‘You can’t be weak with President Putin. That’s not who you are, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest,’” Macron said as he answered questions from the French public on social media, according to AFP.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Macron convened two emergency summits with European leaders on Monday and Wednesday respectively after Washington hinted at a reduction of US presence in Europe.

After Wednesday’s summit, Macron said France and its allies agreed Ukraine’s rights and European security concerns should be taken into account in any deal to end the Ukraine war, ahead of him traveling to Washington next week.

Advertisement

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also expected to meet Trump next week in the US, during which he is reportedly going to present Trump with a plan to send 30,000 European troops to Ukraine.