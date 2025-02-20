French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he planned to tell US President Donald Trump that he cannot “be weak” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during an upcoming visit to the US.

“I’m going to tell him: ‘You can’t be weak with President Putin. That’s not who you are, it’s not your trademark, it’s not in your interest,’” Macron said as he answered questions from the French public on social media, according to AFP. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Macron convened two emergency summits with European leaders on Monday and Wednesday respectively after Washington hinted at a reduction of US presence in Europe. 

After Wednesday’s summit, Macron said France and its allies agreed Ukraine’s rights and European security concerns should be taken into account in any deal to end the Ukraine war, ahead of him traveling to Washington next week.

Advertisement

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also expected to meet Trump next week in the US, during which he is reportedly going to present Trump with a plan to send 30,000 European troops to Ukraine.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Macron
Macron and Starmer Announce Washington Trip, US Envoy in Kyiv War in Ukraine
Macron and Starmer Announce Washington Trip, US Envoy in Kyiv
By Kyiv Post
18h ago
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine Europe
Macron Says France and Allies ‘United’ on Ukraine
By AFP
1d ago
Outcome of Ukraine War Will Shape European Security for ‘Generations to Come’: Swedish PM Ukraine
Outcome of Ukraine War Will Shape European Security for ‘Generations to Come’: Swedish PM
By AFP
1d ago
Macron Holds New Emergency Talks on Ukraine Ukraine
Macron Holds New Emergency Talks on Ukraine
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
Trump Official Tells Ukraine to ‘Tone Down’ Criticism Putin
Trump Official Tells Ukraine to ‘Tone Down’ Criticism
By AFP
5h ago
Europe’s Costa, Von der Leyen to Visit Kyiv on Invasion Anniversary Ukraine
Europe’s Costa, Von der Leyen to Visit Kyiv on Invasion Anniversary
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Danish FM Says Europe Must Massively Rearm Ukraine
Danish FM Says Europe Must Massively Rearm
By AFP
7h ago
Zelensky Postpones Saudi Trip to Avoid Giving ‘Legitimacy’ to US-Russia Talks | Stefan Korshak Zelensky
Zelensky Postpones Saudi Trip to Avoid Giving ‘Legitimacy’ to US-Russia Talks | Stefan Korshak
By Stefan Korshak
10h ago
« Previous Captured North Korean POW Wishes to See His Widowed Mother
Next » Breaking: US Reportedly Halts Weapon Sales to Ukraine