Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian state media and Kremlin officials appear to be leveraging select statements from US officials alongside long-standing Russian narratives to create tension between the United States and Ukraine and undermine faith in America’s commitment to Ukraine.
  • US officials continue to reiterate their support for Ukraine and a lasting and just resolution of the war.
  • Russian forces recently eliminated the Ukrainian pocket west of Kurakhove amid continued reports that the Russian military is redeploying elements of the Russian Southern Military District’s (SMD) 8th Combined Arms Army (CAA) from the Kurakhove direction to the Toretsk direction.
  • Russian forces are attempting to leverage the seizure of Velyka Novosilka to advance further north of the settlement toward the Donetsk-Dnipropetrovsk Oblast administrative border.
  • Ukrainian officials continue to highlight the growth of Ukraine’s defense industrial base (DIB) through significant expansion in the domestic production of key military equipment.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin promoted Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) Commander Sergei Pinchuk to the rank of Admiral and Eastern Group of Forces Commander Andrei Ivanayev to the rank of Colonel General on February 21.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Kurakhove and Velyka Novosilka and in Kursk Oblast.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) is reportedly falsely designating former penal recruits as having abandoned their units without authorization (SOCH) to avoid paying them amid continued indicators that Russian authorities are concerned about the war’s strain on the Russian economy.

ISW - map.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Nicole Wolkov, Olivia Gibson, Davit Gasparyan, Grace Mappes, and Frederick W. Kagan with Nate Trotter and William Runkel.

