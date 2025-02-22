Three years of modern barbarism,

Russia set loose on the world,

Ukraine as its primary victim,

Muscovite imperialism unfurled.

Difficult to sound balanced,

The pain and anger so strong.

Daily bombings, death, destruction,

The foe not acknowledging any wrong.

Countless precious lives lost,

The aggressor flaunting his illusory might.

Indifferent to international law and norms,

Intent on putting the democratic world to fright.

How can we remain silent

Seeing the damage Russia brings,

Traumatized, deafened, but not dumb,

Defiantly the nation still sings.

Of bravery, resoluteness, hope,

Interspersed with funeral lament.

A people for so long unvanquishable,

Their longing for normalcy given vent.

It’s so vital Ukraine’s friends

Stay the course, continue to support.

For the fight is about our joint future,

Freedom cannot be bought.

This is not the time to cave in,

For the sake of an illusory peace,

At battered Ukraine’s expense.

Naivety, appeasement, have to cease.

No, to pacts with the devil,

Cynical notions of peace at any price.

Blackmail, profiteering, racketeering,

Disguised, as treacherous advice.

Ukraine has paid an enormous price

In opposing unbridled despotic might.

Three years later, more than ever,

We need collectively to win this fight.

Bohdan Nahaylo, Kyiv, February 2025.