Three years ago, Vladimir Putin. His Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest European conflict since World War II, and arguably the first major war to be covered in real time by social media. People throughout the world have watched with incredulity as the Kremlin’s armed forces have marched into Ukraine, reducing entire cities to rubble and displacing millions of people. For 36 months this advancing disaster has dominated global news headlines.

Not many expected Ukraine to reach this grim milestone. Truthfully, prior to Russia’s carefully planned, unprovoked full-scale invasion, oddsmakers agreed any organized Ukrainian resistance would probably collapse within a matter of days. On reflection, it is quite obvious that both Vladimir Putin and a huge majority of international onlookers were uniformly guilty of incorrectly judging and underestimating Ukraine.

While their country has exceeded all realistic expectations, the Ukrainian people have little to celebrate as the war passes the 1,096 day marker. Putin’s incursion has imposed truly unprecedented anguish on Ukraine, including hundreds of thousands killed and well over fifteen million people forced to flee their homeland. Massive numbers of Ukrainian military personnel and civilians have suffered life-altering injuries. The physical and psychological toll from three years of non-stop fighting has been colossal for the Ukrainian men and women defending their country on the frontlines.

Apart from the battleground, Russia’s invasion has thrust Ukraine’s entire population into a mental health crisis that is destined to last for some decades. Nearly every person has experienced some type of personal loss or wartime trauma. In cities and towns across Ukraine, the populace has unfortunately grown accustomed to a new normal daily routine of air raid alarms, bomb shelters and power outages, all accompanied by flying missiles, drone strikes and painfully harrowing news of the latest Russian atrocities.

In spite of the endless terror and adversity, the Ukrainian people have stuck together united by a strong shared conviction and perseverance. In addition to a desperate desire for peace, Ukrainians also recognize their nation is in a battle for survival and faces destruction if Putin’s invasion succeeds. This has been made perfectly clear by the actions of the Russian armed forces in areas of Ukraine under Russian control with thousands of protesters captured and children forcefully taken away and indoctrinated with Russian propaganda.

Most Ukrainians recognize the need to keep fighting, but there exist escalating fears over continued international assistance. In the first few months of the invasion, the viewing world was amazed by Ukrainian bravery and resiliency as the country stood its ground against Russia’s mighty military. This courageous display helped convince the West that providing Ukraine arms aid was honorable and beneficial. Unfortunately, as the war has persisted, complaints about the cost of supplying military backing to Ukraine have gotten louder. Outcries calling for some sort of compromise with Moscow have also amplified.