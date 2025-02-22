Their bunker was three stories below ground level in what was, before the war, a downtown car park. When people drove to their cars to their jobs and then to their kids’ soccer practice; when there was a normal. The windowless space was half a football field long and tightly packed with rows of IKEA desks, lines of laptops, joy sticks in various shapes and sizes, spare electronic components, small pliers and screwdrivers, green motherboards half dismantled, headphones, and tangles of cables. Dim blue light from the dozens of digital screens covering each wall numbed the place. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. “Rascal” was on a fifteen minute break from his shift – his fifth 12-hour stretch this week. He sat down on a plastic picnic chair in the kitchenette that was strewn with dried-up tea bags and crushed paper cups filled with cigarette butts. He pulled out his iPhone and checked their unit’s app. He saw he was still stuck in second place on the scoring ladder and around $12 million behind “Hitman” in his total sum. It struck him that the war – and its rate of destruction – was measured in American dollars. Advertisement He looked up. At his desk, behind a plastic picket fence of empty Coke bottles, Hitman’s toothy smile was visible below the FPV goggles. They fully masked his eyes and most of his forehead, and made his fellow soldier’s head looked like it belonged to a huge robotic insect. But Hitman’s humanity was given away by the uncorrected overbite of a guy from a farming village in the east of the country. A village now occupied by a foreign force. Other Topics of Interest ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka’ – New Film by Oscar-Winning Ukrainian Director Heads to Sundance Set in the small village of Andriivka, near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the documentary dives deep into the brutal realities of modern warfare. Photo: illustrative. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It looked like Hitman – a nom de guerre like each of them had – was having a productive shift and adding to his growing tally of destroyed enemy assets. Every time he successfully used a kamikaze drone to take out an armored personnel carrier (worth $500,000) or a Grad rocket launcher (even more), Hitman happily squeezed the bicycle horn he’d attached to his monitors. Advertisement Just then, Hitman reached for the horn and let it rip. It’s circus clown sound didn’t fit in with the drone team’s determined digital deadliness, Rascal thought to himself. Earlier in his war, the antic would have made him laugh together with the others in the unit, lately, things were irritating Rascal. Things like the disorganized detritus of the dump where they were basically giving away their youth; the rank body odor that separated these gamers-cum-warriors from civilians; the boastful YouTube clips featuring Death Metal music they circulated of enemy soldiers slaughtered as they ran from burning tanks. Most of the unit’s members had gone from being IT nerds and “incels” on the dark web to now being top-secret assets and military heroes. Their dreams had come true when their video games transformed into real war; they went from having isolated and meaningless lives to having isolated and lauded lives. Advertisement They were God-like; from above, they could see everything that moved and they could choose to end it at will. Rascal flicked through to Instagram and brought up his favorite feeds. @TheAlmondCafe – a lady in Australia who hand fed raucous sulfur-crested cockatoos. @kitten._.point which showed baby cats playfully wrestling with each other. A chap in Mexico who marched through the streets with a Mariachi band of his trained chihuahuas. Rascal more than loved all the animal videos that he could watch; they were what had kept him sane up until now, he reckoned.

Rascal had, over many missions, convinced himself that there was no drama to death. It was as binary as flipping a light switch. On. Off. Alive. Dead. Breathing. Not breathing.

When he was first recruited to the strategic drone command out of a frontline infantry brigade, the new missions and their purpose hyped him up. Big targets at long range for big returns of enemy dead. For the first few months, he just followed the structure and the process. Available kills – BTR-80s with an infantry squad on-board or a crewed self-propelled howitzer – in a key sector popped up in green on the dual monitors in front of him; it was first come first serve. He would click on the icon to choose his target, put on his goggles, and activate an available rotorcraft drone for the hunt. The color-coding would switch to amber as he flew the drone into position and closed on its prey. Finally, after fixing on the target, releasing its explosive payload, and blowing up the tank or supply truck, the icon on his screens would go red. Mission accomplished; tally added to; place on leader ladder enhanced. Advertisement About two months in, he was at his station when a green icon for an enemy mortar crew popped up in the sector he was covering that shift. Rascal could see the target was hot – the crew of three was peppering his side’s trench about a kilometer away. He engaged and flew very low to the ground to avoid detection by either the human eye or by GPS spoofing. Photo: illustrative. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As he made his final approach, using his joystick, Rascal weaved in between trees until he came within five meters of the crew who he could now see in his goggles. He slightly ascended to hover above them; in that moment, they heard the mosquito-like whirr of the drone’s plastic rotor blades and two of them looked up. Just as he saw their eyes, Rascal released the drone’s first charge. There was a thud as it exploded and smashed a metal mist of steel ball-bearings into their target. Rascal had, over many missions, convinced himself that there was no drama to death. It was as binary as flipping a light switch. On. Off. Alive. Dead. Breathing. Not breathing. There was even something uncomfortably peaceful, he sometimes thought, in the stillness of the corpses. This time, though, one of the enemy crew wasn’t still; his helmet had been blown off and he was bleeding from his skull, but he was trying to crawl into undergrowth. Advertisement Rascal pushed the left joystick backwards and throttled the drone down; the enemy soldier suddenly flipped over and clumsily swatted his arm at the device. Rascal hit yaw and avoided the swing; the soldier was now on his back looking directly down the camera.

He’d said what the others did: “Nothing. Just getting it done. It’s kill or be killed.” It wasn’t true, and the psychologist knew it too, but the truth was too complicated, especially because of what had been lately creeping up on him.