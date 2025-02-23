Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv and Washington were nearer to an agreement on US access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for security assistance. 

“We are making progress,” Zelensky said during a press conference at the “Ukraine. The Year 2025” forum in Kyiv, adding that Ukrainian and US officials had been in touch about the deal earlier in the day.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Zelensky has so far rejected demands from US President Donald Trump’s team to sign over its mineral wealth in exchange for security, but Zelensky said on Friday that the two countries were continuing to work on an agreement and would likely announce a deal soon. 

A leaked document purportedly outlining the deal’s details states half of Ukraine’s revenue from gas, minerals and other infrastructure is to be given to the US under a joint fund without any clear provision on security guarantees.

Advertisement

After the Ukrainian side rejected the first draft of the “rare earths” deal, the US administration reportedly presented Zelensky with a revised version.

Unnamed sources from both Ukraine and the US told Axios that the new proposal was “significantly improved” and “in conformity with Ukrainian law”.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Zelensky
UK PM Says No Talks ‘About Ukraine, Without Ukraine’ on Eve of DC Trip War in Ukraine
UK PM Says No Talks ‘About Ukraine, Without Ukraine’ on Eve of DC Trip
By Christopher Stewart
3h ago
Trump Tries to End War Next Week, Leveraging Rights to Ukrainian Minerals Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Trump Tries to End War Next Week, Leveraging Rights to Ukrainian Minerals
By Christopher Stewart
5h ago
What Ukrainian Soldiers Think About Future Presidential Elections in Ukraine Zelensky
What Ukrainian Soldiers Think About Future Presidential Elections in Ukraine
By David Kirichenko
21h ago
Riyadh Talks Were More About Replacing Zelensky Rather Than Peace Zelensky
OPINION: Riyadh Talks Were More About Replacing Zelensky Rather Than Peace
By Khusanboy Kotibjonov
1d ago
Read Next
Zelensky Says Not ‘Offended’ by Trump’s Dictator Comments, Wants Meeting Before Potential Trump-Putin Summit Zelensky
Zelensky Says Not ‘Offended’ by Trump’s Dictator Comments, Wants Meeting Before Potential Trump-Putin Summit
By Kyiv Post
5m ago
Thinking out Loud: Zelensky Live - Frank, Honest and Cogent – Trump and Sycophantic Aides, Take Lessons Zelensky
OPINION: Thinking out Loud: Zelensky Live - Frank, Honest and Cogent – Trump and Sycophantic Aides, Take Lessons
By Bohdan Nahaylo
24m ago
Frozen Russian Assets Belong to Ukraine, Not Its Allies: Zelensky Zelensky
Frozen Russian Assets Belong to Ukraine, Not Its Allies: Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
26m ago
Zelensky Says He’s Ready to Step Down for Peace or NATO Membership for Ukraine War in Ukraine
Zelensky Says He’s Ready to Step Down for Peace or NATO Membership for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
« Previous Zelensky Says He’s Ready to Step Down for Peace or NATO Membership for Ukraine
Next » Frozen Russian Assets Belong to Ukraine, Not Its Allies: Zelensky