Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is ready to resign if it helps bring peace to his country. He made this statement on Sunday, Feb.23, during a press conference at the “Ukraine. The Year 2025” forum.

“I am ready to leave my post if it brings peace. Or exchange it for NATO,” Zelensky said while responding to journalists’ questions.

He has also announced an important international summit on the Russo-Ukrainian war scheduled for Monday, Feb 24. Leaders from 13 partner countries will attend in person, while 24 others will join online. Zelensky hinted that major decisions could come from the meeting.

“Tomorrow’s summit is crucial. It might even be a turning point – we’ll see,” he said.

Before Zelensky spoke, key Ukrainian officials, including the heads of the Security Service, Intelligence, and the Cabinet of Ministers, addressed the forum too.