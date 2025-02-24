On the three-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian American historian Serhii Plokhii said that something that no one could have foreseen is Ukraine standing strong against Russia, while the US falters.

“No one expected that to happen three years ago: Ukraine is standing but America is falling,” the Harvard professor told Kyiv Post in a written statement.

On Monday, Western leaders – with the conspicuous absence of US representation – gathered in Ukraine’s capital to reaffirm their continuing support for Ukraine’s fight.

“This is a chance for Europe to reassert its agency and bring lasting peace to Europe by standing by Ukraine,” Plokhii said.

The EU is currently in talks to send billions of euros to help Ukraine defend itself, the block’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas said.

Meanwhile, with doubts surfacing about whether the US would honor its NATO obligations, European leaders, such as Germany’s newly elected conservative leader, Friedrich Merz, have suggested that Europeans may have to ban together to create a NATO alternative.

Plokhii, the best-selling author of The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine, is one of the foremost experts on Ukrainian history.