The National Assembly of Quebec unanimously adopted a Motion in support of Ukraine proposed by the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, and representatives of all political parties.

The Premier of Quebec François Legault and Eugene Czolij

This Motion provides:

“That the National Assembly of Quebec recalls that, for three years, Ukraine has been facing an invasion by Russia, with considerable human consequences, as well as destruction of cities and essential infrastructure;

That it recalls Quebec’s constant commitment to Ukraine and its people through concrete actions taken since February 2022;

That it reaffirms its attachment to the respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the values of democracy and the rule of law;

That it supports a diplomatic outcome to this war to achieve a just, lasting peace negotiated by all parties;

That it supports the strengthening of international efforts for the reconstruction of Ukraine;

That it expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with Quebecers of Ukrainian origin;

Finally, that the National Assembly observes a minute of silence to honor the memory of all those who lost their lives or who were displaced due to this invasion.”

Later, the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, greeted the Ukrainian delegation at the National Assembly of Quebec and discussed with them the current situation in Ukraine.

The Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal, Eugene Czolij, thanked the Premier of Quebec for the adoption by the National Assembly of Quebec of the Motion in support of Ukraine and the extension by the Government of Quebec of the program of health insurance for Ukrainian refugees until March 31, 2028.

The Ukrainian delegation also included the President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress – Quebec Provincial Council, Michael Shwec, and his Vice-Presidents, Gregory Bedik, Orysia Krucko and Oksana Marchyshyn, as well as Natalia Fedosieieva, journalist, and Irina Vovk-Melnik, producer of the Ukrainian Wave on ICI Television.

Eugene Czolij
Eugene Czolij

Eugene Czolij, a lawyer, is President of the NGO “Ukraine-2050,” Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal, and former Ukrainian World Congress President (2008-2018).

 

