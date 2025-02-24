Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

At least 13 European leaders are expected in Kyiv today, according to Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. An additional 24 leaders will join the talks virtually to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and collective European security.

Several European leaders traveled to Ukraine’s embattled capital in support of the country on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Monday – despite the danger and contentious peace negotiations that are ongoing between Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow.

Ukraine's allies are arriving in Kyiv on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Council António Costa, PM of Canada Justin Trudeau, PM of Estonia Kristen Michal, PM of Spain… pic.twitter.com/NCYXaijDxD

Several leading European figures have already arrived in Kyiv, including:

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

António Costa, President of the European Council

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark

Kristen Michal, Prime Minister of Estonia

Alexander Stubb, President of Finland

Kristrún Mjöll Frostadóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland

Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Latvia

Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania

Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway

Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden

More European leaders are expected to arrive throughout the day.

Other EU representatives are also descending on the US to speak with US President Donald Trump about continuing American support for Ukraine and NATO after American officials made several over the last few weeks, rattling the long-standing trans-Atlantic relationship between the US and Europe.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski met his counterpart US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, while France’s President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Trump today and the United Kingdom’s Keir Starmer is scheduled for a White House meeting on Feb. 27.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.