Several European leaders traveled to Ukraine’s embattled capital in support of the country on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Monday – despite the danger and contentious peace negotiations that are ongoing between Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow.
At least 13 European leaders are expected in Kyiv today, according to Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. An additional 24 leaders will join the talks virtually to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and collective European security.
Several leading European figures have already arrived in Kyiv, including:
- Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission
- António Costa, President of the European Council
- Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
- Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark
- Kristen Michal, Prime Minister of Estonia
- Alexander Stubb, President of Finland
- Kristrún Mjöll Frostadóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland
- Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Latvia
- Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania
- Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway
- Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain
- Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden
More European leaders are expected to arrive throughout the day.
Other EU representatives are also descending on the US to speak with US President Donald Trump about continuing American support for Ukraine and NATO after American officials made several over the last few weeks, rattling the long-standing trans-Atlantic relationship between the US and Europe.
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski met his counterpart US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, while France’s President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Trump today and the United Kingdom’s Keir Starmer is scheduled for a White House meeting on Feb. 27.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.
