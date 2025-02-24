Several European leaders traveled to Ukraine’s embattled capital in support of the country on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Monday – despite the danger and contentious peace negotiations that are ongoing between Washington, Kyiv, and Moscow. 

At least 13 European leaders are expected in Kyiv today, according to Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs. An additional 24 leaders will join the talks virtually to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and collective European security.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Several leading European figures have already arrived in Kyiv, including:

  • Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission 
  • António Costa, President of the European Council 
  • Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada 
  • Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark
  • Kristen Michal, Prime Minister of Estonia 
  • Alexander Stubb, President of Finland
  • Kristrún Mjöll Frostadóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland
  • Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Latvia
  • Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania 
  • Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway
  • Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain 
  • Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden

More European leaders are expected to arrive throughout the day.

Other EU representatives are also descending on the US to speak with US President Donald Trump about continuing American support for Ukraine and NATO after American officials made several over the last few weeks, rattling the long-standing trans-Atlantic relationship between the US and Europe. 

Advertisement

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski met his counterpart US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, while France’s President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Trump today and the United Kingdom’s Keir Starmer is scheduled for a White House meeting on Feb. 27.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available. 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Ukraine
Three Years of War: Build Up in Week Leading to Russia’s 2022 Full-Scale Invasion Ukraine
Three Years of War: Build Up in Week Leading to Russia’s 2022 Full-Scale Invasion
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Belgian F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Delayed by F-35 Hold-Up Ukraine
Belgian F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Delayed by F-35 Hold-Up
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Munich and After: An Unprincipled Mess Ukraine
OPINION: Munich and After: An Unprincipled Mess
By Charles Cockell
19h ago
Trump Tries to End War Next Week, Leveraging Rights to Ukrainian Minerals Ukraine
ANALYSIS: Trump Tries to End War Next Week, Leveraging Rights to Ukrainian Minerals
By Christopher Stewart
23h ago
Read Next
EU Imposes New Sanctions on Russia on Third Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion War in Ukraine
EU Imposes New Sanctions on Russia on Third Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion
By AFP
5m ago
FACT CHECK: Trump Negotiator Witkoff Claims ‘Facts on the Ground’ Say Kremlin’s War on Ukraine Wasn’t Russia’s Fault US
FACT CHECK: Trump Negotiator Witkoff Claims ‘Facts on the Ground’ Say Kremlin’s War on Ukraine Wasn’t Russia’s Fault
By Kyiv Post
58m ago
3 Years of Russia’s Barbaric Onslaught: Lessons for Ukrainians War in Ukraine
OPINION: 3 Years of Russia’s Barbaric Onslaught: Lessons for Ukrainians
By Karina Dolomanzhy
1h ago
Most Poles Support Idea of Joint EU Military, Poll Shows War in Ukraine
Most Poles Support Idea of Joint EU Military, Poll Shows
By TVP World
3h ago
« Previous Ukrainian Banks Earned $2.5 Billion in Net Profit Last Year After Paying 50% Taxes
Next » FACT CHECK: Trump Negotiator Witkoff Claims ‘Facts on the Ground’ Say Kremlin’s War on Ukraine Wasn’t Russia’s Fault