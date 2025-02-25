French President Emmanual Macron set the record straight on how much aid Europe and the US have provided Ukraine for its defense against Russia’s war, in a cringeworthy moment during a press conference with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

After fielding several questions related to the war in Ukraine and Trump’s pending peace negotiations, the US president responded to a question about frozen Russian assets by claiming that, unlike the US, Europe would be repaid for its monetary support to Ukraine – but Macron disagreed.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference in the East Room to the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

“Europe is loaning the money to Ukraine, they get the money back,” Trump said.

“No,” Macron said, interrupting a US president who is unaccustomed to being called out face-to-face on his misunderstanding of the facts. “To be frank, we paid 60 percent of the total effort,” he said.

Macron stopped Trump’s answer by grabbing his right forearm, European style, and the reality-TV-star-turned-president looked unsure of how to react, gesturing with his free left hand as if to say, “Well, sort of.”

The French president continued to explain to the US president that European aid to Ukraine came in the same sort of financial packages as American aid: “Like the US – loans, guarantees, grants,” Macron said. “We provided real money – to be clear.”

While Trump launched his remarksw about the sense of “unity in the room” during their talks, the US leader elected on an “America First” platform looked away from the French president during most of this part of the conversation, shaking his head and often smirking.

For his part, Macron sat attentively on the edge of his yellow chair, hands in what business leaders often call a “triangle of power,” ready to make any factual redactions.