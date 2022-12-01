Ukraine on Thursday urged the European Union to include in its new sanctions package measures that would target Russia’s missile industry, after Moscow’s systematic strikes on the country’s energy grid.

Following military defeats on the ground, Russia began targeting Ukrainian energy facilities, causing severe damage and power shortages ahead of winter.

“I thanked the EU for its continued defence assistance and stressed that next EU sanctions should include those hitting Russia’s missile production industry: it must be put to a halt,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media.

could be interesting for you:

After meeting EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at regional security talks in Poland, Kuleba wrote on Twitter that they agreed that “total war against Ukraine means total support for Ukraine”.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s electricity operator said that nearly half of the country’s electricity grid remained damaged after the Russian strikes last week disrupted power to millions of people.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
36 minutes ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
3 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Spanish PM, US Embassy Targeted in Wave of Letter Bombs
Next » Spanish PM ‘Received Booby-Trapped Letter Last Week’