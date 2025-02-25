Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that Warsaw supports peace in Ukraine, but only one that is “stable and with justice,” as he warned that a Russian victory could have consequences for global security.
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Sikorski delivered a scathing rebuke of Russia as he cautioned member states that appeasing Moscow would not bring peace but further embolden Russian aggression.
His speech followed the adoption of a resolution condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine. The resolution received support from 93 countries, with 18 voting against and 65 abstaining.
Those voting against included the United States, Russia, Hungary and Israel.
Describing Russia’s war in Ukraine as a “modern-day colonial war,” Sikorski criticized calls for a return to “business as usual” with Vladimir Putin’s regime.
He said: “Some now believe that ending the war at any cost will be beneficial. It will not be.
“By normalizing relations with Moscow, you would be entrusting your security and economic stability to an autocrat and a war criminal.”
He affirmed Poland’s unwavering support for Ukraine, saying, “Poland speaks with one voice. We express our solidarity with Ukraine, which is heroically defending itself.
“Poland, of course, supports peace, but peace that is stable and with justice for the victims of aggression.”
Sikorski also warned that a Russian victory would have global consequences, emboldening Moscow’s disruptive actions beyond Europe.
He highlighted the presence of Kremlin-linked mercenaries in Africa, Latin America and Asia, saying that Putin’s ambitions extend far beyond Ukraine.
‘Ukraine is not a project’
Responding to remarks by the Russian ambassador, who dismissed Ukraine as merely a “project,” Sikorski said: “We just heard another performance by the Russian ambassador consisting of lies, propaganda and hypocrisy.
“He referred to Ukraine as a ‘project’. Ukraine is not a project. Ukraine is a country with a longer history than Russia,” he added. “Ukraine has a history, language and identity and aspirations all of its own, with borders confirmed several times in treaties by the Russian Federation.”
Sikorski continued by saying that the purpose of the UN is to “decolonize, not re-colonize”.
Pointing to the indiscriminate bombing of civilian infrastructure, mass killings and the abduction of thousands of Ukrainian children, Sikorski said: “Putin does not only want to destroy Ukraine’s presence; he wants to steal its future too.”
