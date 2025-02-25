Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that Warsaw supports peace in Ukraine, but only one that is “stable and with justice,” as he warned that a Russian victory could have consequences for global security.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Sikorski delivered a scathing rebuke of Russia as he cautioned member states that appeasing Moscow would not bring peace but further embolden Russian aggression.

His speech followed the adoption of a resolution condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine. The resolution received support from 93 countries, with 18 voting against and 65 abstaining.

Those voting against included the United States, Russia, Hungary and Israel.

Describing Russia’s war in Ukraine as a “modern-day colonial war,” Sikorski criticized calls for a return to “business as usual” with Vladimir Putin’s regime.

He said: “Some now believe that ending the war at any cost will be beneficial. It will not be.

“By normalizing relations with Moscow, you would be entrusting your security and economic stability to an autocrat and a war criminal.”