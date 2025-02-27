The Ukrainian subsidiary of the Swiss-German equipment manufacturer GCS, has launched a rental service for landmine clearance machines in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Economy.

Operators carrying out demining activities will also have the option to purchase the machines after renting them.

The first contract has been signed with the international humanitarian organization Danish Church Aid, which rented a GCS-200 heavy demining machine.

“The ability to rent demining machines instead of purchasing them significantly enhances the country’s demining capabilities”, the press release quoted Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Bezkharavainyi.

A demining operator that wins a tender to clear agricultural land can rent a machine, go through a training program, receive certification, and then quickly complete the demining contract.

Under the contract terms, GCS Ukraine will train Danish Church Aid personnel, provide support during the rental period, and supply spare parts.

Additionally, Rovertech, a company specializing in innovative ground-based robotic systems, has launched a leasing option for its “Zmii” (Snake) demining machine. Rovertech has signed an agreement with a Ukrainian bank to facilitate the leasing process.

The area of potentially explosive remnants of war (ERW) contaminated land in Ukraine following the Russian-Ukraine war has decreased, after “non-technical survey (NTS) from the 2022 estimate of 174,000 square kilometers (67,183 square miles) to around 139,000 square kilometers (53,640 square miles) at the beginning of 2025, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported in his Telegram.

According to Shmyhal, in 2024, units from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) and the National Police cleared nearly 695 square kilometers (267 square miles) of land and destroyed more than 133,000 landmines and other ERW.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, rescue and law enforcement teams have cleared approximately 2,100 square kilometers (812 square miles) of Ukrainian territory. Currently, 73 demining agencies are working in Ukraine.

In 2025, Ukraine plans to check 31,000 square kilometers (11,976 square miles) of potentially mined land, using drones and other robotic systems to enhance efficiency.