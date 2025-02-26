Romanian prosecutors were questioning Wednesday far-right politician Calin Georgescu, who topped the first round of last year’s presidential elections but later saw the results annulled in a shock move that has shaken the country.

The country’s constitutional court in December annulled the elections following allegations of Russian interference and claims of “massive” social media promotion of Georgescu, who shot to prominence virtually overnight.

Georgescu has denied any wrongdoing and called the annulment a “formalized coup d’etat.”

Television footage showed Georgescu entering the general prosecutor’s office flanked by police.

A judicial source told AFP he would be questioned, but declined to comment further.

Earlier Wednesday, authorities searched dozens of premises around the country, according to a statement by the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors said the raids were part of a probe into alleged offenses, including “establishing an organization with a fascist, racist or xenophobic character” and “false statements regarding the sources of financing of the electoral campaign,” they said.

The statement did not mention Georgescu by name.

“I, on behalf of my voters, but also of those who, although they have other political options, want a democratic and free Romania – [I] am fighting this security system that wants us in slavery,” Georgescu posted on Facebook.

His team said Georgescu was stopped by police in traffic and told to come in for questioning.

Outside the prosecutor’s office, supporters of Georgescu gathered, some with flags and chanting “traitors” and “liberty.”

The decision by the EU and NATO member to annul the vote – rare in the European Union – plunged the eastern European country into crisis, with tens of thousands protesting it.

A new first round of presidential elections will take place on May 4, with a second on May 18 if no first-round candidate wins more than 50% of the vote.