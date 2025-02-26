Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Kyiv will not sign a rare earth elements agreement with the US unless it is tied to security guarantees – a condition already included in the draft deal.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the agreement also aligns with Ukraine’s existing commitments with the EU in this sector.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Speaking on national TV, Shmyhal said that both parties have finalized the terms:

“Today, this agreement is called the Agreement on Establishing the Rules and Conditions of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine. This is a preliminary agreement that will have legal force.”

He stated that the deal would establish an investment fund for Ukraine’s reconstruction, jointly managed and funded by Ukraine and the US.

Advertisement

Shmyhal emphasized that security is central to the agreement, quoting its preamble: “Taking into account the desire of the American people to invest together with Ukraine in a free, sovereign, and secure state.”

He underlined that this security-first approach is a priority for Ukraine’s government and president.

Notably, the agreement references the Budapest Memorandum, highlighting Ukraine’s historic decision to relinquish the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal in the interest of international security.

“Today, the government will review the text of this agreement and authorize ministers for its subsequent signing during negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and the US regarding security guarantees,” Shmyhal said.

US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting
Other Topics of Interest

US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting

Trump said that the agreement could help offset US military aid to Ukraine and generate significant future revenue for Washington.

US President Donald Trump said he “heard that” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Washington on Feb. 28 to sign a resources agreement.

According to Trump, Washington and Kyiv have “pretty much negotiated” the deal, which includes “rare earth” minerals.

Earlier, AFP reported that Ukraine had finalized the terms of the agreement, which covers the development of its mineral resources – including oil and gas – after Washington dropped demands for a claim to $500 billion in potential revenue from Ukraine’s resources.

Advertisement

A Ukrainian official cited by the publication said the text does not explicitly include the security guarantees Kyiv had sought. However, it contains a general clause stating that the US will invest in a “stable, prosperous, and sovereign Ukraine,” work toward lasting peace, and support efforts to ensure security.

Trump had previously suggested that the original deal could serve as a way for Ukraine to repay the US for military and financial aid received since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, even though the aid was provided in the form of grants and loans.

He had also previously demanded “$500 billion worth” of rare earth minerals as compensation for US assistance – an amount far exceeding the level of aid Ukraine has received from Washington.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Kyiv
Ukraine Needs $524B for Post-War Reconstruction Over Next Decade Ukraine
Ukraine Needs $524B for Post-War Reconstruction Over Next Decade
By Olena Hrazhdan
1d ago
Record Russian Drone Attack: 267 UAVs Target Ukraine BREAKING Kyiv
Record Russian Drone Attack: 267 UAVs Target Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Feb. 23
Drone Attack on Kyiv: Firefighters Extinguish Blazes Caused by Falling Debris BREAKING War in Ukraine
Drone Attack on Kyiv: Firefighters Extinguish Blazes Caused by Falling Debris
By UkrInform
Feb. 23
Kellogg Hails ‘Positive’ Discussions With ‘Courageous’ Zelensky Zelensky
Kellogg Hails ‘Positive’ Discussions With ‘Courageous’ Zelensky
By Olena Hrazhdan
Feb. 21
Read Next
Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine Ukraine
Putin ‘Wanted The Whole Thing’ – Trump Says ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Deal to End War in Ukraine
By Katie Livingstone
35m ago
Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk – Hundreds Eliminated Ukraine
Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Forces Near Pokrovsk – Hundreds Eliminated
By Julia Struck
1h ago
US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting Zelensky
US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: Zelensky and Trump Confirm Friday Meeting
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
Americans Protest at US Embassy in Kyiv – What’s Behind the Demonstration? Ukraine
Americans Protest at US Embassy in Kyiv – What’s Behind the Demonstration?
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Romania Prosecutors Question Far-Right Politician After Annulled Vote
Next » US-Ukraine Minerals Deal: US Gets 50% of Heavy Industry Revenues, Must Invest in Ukraine’s Security, Recovery