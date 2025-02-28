UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host a major summit on Sunday, bringing together more than a dozen European leaders to advance support for Ukraine and bolster security efforts.

As per AFP citing his office announcement, before the main summit, Starmer will lead a morning call with Baltic leaders, followed by a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street to discuss the ongoing war with Russia.

“The prime minister will use the summit to drive forward European action on Ukraine – signalling our collective unwavering support to securing a just and enduring peace, and a lasting deal, that ensures Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security,” his office stated.

The meeting builds on recent Paris talks hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, with a focus on strengthening Ukraine’s position through continued military aid and increased economic pressure on Russia, as per Starmer’s office.

Discussions will also center on securing a lasting peace deal and outlining the “next steps on planning for strong security guarantees.”

While reaffirming that Ukraine must be involved in any negotiations to end the war, Starmer will also highlight “the need for Europe to play its part on defence and step up for the good of the collective security.”

The summit, to be held in London, will bring together leaders from France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Turkey, and other European nations, alongside NATO and EU representatives.

Fresh from his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday, Starmer has also extended invitations to the leaders of the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Romania.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President António Costa are also expected to attend.

Before the summit, Starmer will hold one-on-one talks at Downing Street with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Trump struck a more measured tone on Ukraine peace talks Thursday while hosting Starmer—but stopped short of offering firm security guarantees that European leaders are seeking.

Starmer became the second European leader within a week to leave Washington without clear assurances from Trump on Ukraine, following French President Emmanuel Macron’s unsuccessful bid earlier in the week.

Trump, who has unsettled European allies with his shifting stance on Russia, claimed “a lot of progress” had been made toward a deal to end the war in Ukraine, calling the negotiations a crucial moment.

However, when pressed on the US security “backstop” that Britain and France are demanding in exchange for deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine under a potential deal with Russia, Trump remained non-committal.

He said he was “open to many things” regarding security guarantees but emphasized that securing a deal between Russia and Ukraine was his priority.

Trump also expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “keep his word,” dismissing Starmer’s concerns that a ceasefire without US security commitments could leave Ukraine vulnerable to another Russian invasion.