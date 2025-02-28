Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former secretary general of NATO, says Europe must consider its own nuclear deterrent as President Donald Trump has thrown the post-World War II order into doubt.

Rasmussen, speaking with Adam Jasser, News Director of TVP World, for the “On The Record” program, said: “European leaders are facing a stark reality if NATO’s strongest member can no longer be counted on, then the alliance itself may be at risk.

“Nowhere is this more evident than in the debate over how Europeans can secure peace in Ukraine.”

Asked about what some see as being a U-turn in U.S. policy when it comes to guaranteeing peace in Europe, he said: “Actually, it’s very bad. I think we are now at a turning point.

“A point where we are approaching a new world order, a world order where the big and strong countries think that they can dictate terms to the smaller and weaker countries.

“And in Europe, we should counter that new world order by stepping up to the plate and invest much more in our own security. We are on our own now, right?”

The former NATO chief and prime minister of Denmark from 2001-2009 said European countries needed to assess viable independent options to confronting the Russian threat, including sending tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

“The question of security guarantees is essential for Ukrainians, who fear that if a flawed peace deal is forced upon them by the U.S., Russia will use the break in fighting to rearm and attack again,” said Rasmussen, who was the NATO secretary general from 2009-2014.

To date, he said the U.K. has stated its willingness to contribute troops on the ground in Ukraine.

But Rasmussen went further, raising the possibility of existing nuclear-armed states, France and the U.K., pooling their resources together and putting them “at the disposal of Europe” to counter the Russian threat.

He continued: “I will remind you that President Macron has very often spoken about European autonomy, increased European capacity, military capacity, etc. so if states should follow his words, then I think the French would need to put their nuclear arms at the disposal for Europe.”

He added that the U.S. and Russia now appeared almost on the same page on many issues and that the direction President Trump seems determined to follow “has raised fundamental doubts about America’s reliability as an ally.”

‘Shameless’

Asked about Trump’s messaging over the prospect of the U.S. purchasing Greenland, an autonomous territory of the kingdom of Denmark, the former Danish PM said: “I find it shameless the way the American president and also the vice president have articulated their desires to acquire Greenland.

“During my whole life since childhood, I have admired the United States. I admired President Reagan as prime minister.

“I worked closely together with then President Bush. I’m so disappointed to see the new course of America.

“I still consider NATO the cornerstone of security in Europe, but we cannot take American assistance for granted. And this is why we have to invest much more in our own security.”

