Some 2,000 Allied troops took part in the Tumak 22 exercise in northern Poland near the borders with Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave.

This was reported by Poland’s Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

Polish military from various units practiced operational interoperability with their American, British, Romanian, and Croatian counterparts.

In the course of the exercises, the military crossed rivers and reservoirs, repelled the attacks of a conventional enemy, and also ran a counteroffensive.

A thousand units of combat equipment and logistical support were also involved in the drills.

“We know very well that the tasks, in addition to those we have seen, also relate to maintaining the border – both that with Belarus and with Russia’s Kaliningrad region. We react early, not after. We are immune to any threats posed by Russian policy,” Blaszczak added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Canada began training Ukrainian sappers on Polish soil.

