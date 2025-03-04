US Vice President JD Vance expressed confidence Monday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky would “eventually” agree to discuss peace with Russia, following his bitter Oval Office clash last week with Donald Trump.

In an interview with Fox News, Vance said Ukraine’s president conveyed “a lack of respect” during his televised White House meeting Friday with Trump and “showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process” sought by his US counterpart.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“I think Zelensky wasn’t yet there, and I think, frankly, now still isn’t there,” said Vance. “But I think he’ll get there eventually. He has to.”

The interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity was recorded before the White House announced Trump was suspending military aid to Ukraine, a move to push Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.

Advertisement

Vance had needled Zelensky in the Oval Office uproar, challenging his approach and criticizing Ukraine’s war leader for not saying “thank you” to the United States.

Asked Monday whether the door to the White House remained open, Vance said “the door is open so long as Zelensky is willing to seriously talk peace.”

“You can’t come into the Oval Office or anywhere else and refuse to even discuss the details of a peace deal,” Vance added, noting that both Kyiv and the Kremlin will need to make concessions.

“When that posture changes, as President Trump said, when they’re willing to talk peace, I think President Trump will be the first person to pick up the phone.”

Other Topics of Interest UK to Speed Up Military Purchases Amid Ukraine Fallout It comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week pledged to boost UK defence spending to 2.5 percent of the nation’s economy by 2027.

Vance said it was “very important” that Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin “come to the negotiating table,” Vance said.

The US vice president also lashed out at European nations backing Kyiv, calling on them to be “realistic” and stressing the war “cannot go on forever.”