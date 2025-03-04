The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has issued an appeal to US President Donald Trump, Congress, and the American people, thanking them for their ongoing support during one of “the most challenging periods” in Ukraine’s history.

“The crucial importance of US support among other partners during the most difficult time for Ukraine,” the statement reads.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, parliament expresses “profound gratitude to President Donald Trump, the United States Congress, and the American people for their firm and consistent support of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

It also acknowledges the “security assistance packages provided to Ukraine, which have helped stabilize the situation on the frontline.”

Advertisement

The document describes “the aspirations of the great American people toward the comprehensive restoration of the United States’ global leadership” and calls it “inseparably linked to the defense of the ideals of freedom and democracy, adherence to international agreements, and reliability in relations with allies and friends.”

Ukraine, the statement says, wants peace more than anyone else. “The Ukrainian people desire peace more than anyone in the world and believe that the personal role of President Donald Trump and his peacekeeping efforts will be decisive in the swift cessation of hostilities and the achievement of peace for Ukraine, Europe, and the entire world.”

Other Topics of Interest Australia ‘Open to Consideration’ on Troop Deployments to Ukraine Australia is the latest Western nation to voice an openness to deploying troops in Ukraine to enforce a peace deal, joining France, the UK, Ireland and other nations.

Parliament welcomes Trump’s “initiatives to launch a negotiation process aimed at securing peace.”

The statement also calls for a stronger partnership between Ukraine and the US, particularly in critical mineral exploration.

“The necessity of further developing the strategic partnership with the United States” is underlined in the appeal.

The statement reaffirms Ukraine’s independence. “Ukraine must remain an independent and sovereign state, and the Ukrainian people—free and unconquered.”

Advertisement

The appeal ends with a final message: “Together, we are stronger!”

The appeal comes after a tense and public confrontation between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, after which the US President cut the meeting short, stating that the Ukrainian leader is “not ready” for peace with Russia.

Zelensky was originally scheduled for a formal White House visit on Feb. 28 to finalize a US-Ukrainian agreement on jointly utilizing Ukraine’s mineral resources, a key component of a US-mediated post-war recovery plan.

However, the visit quickly turned confrontational in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance angrily confronted Zelensky, accusing him of lacking gratitude for US support since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago.