UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains “laser-focused” on securing peace in Ukraine despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend military aid to Kyiv, Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said Tuesday.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Rayner said that while the US decision was “a matter for them,” it would not affect Starmer’s commitment to seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“He’s laser-focused on getting peace. He won’t be derailed by announcements,” she said.

Rayner reaffirmed the UK’s strong support for Ukraine, stressing that Britain has backed Kyiv with air defense, military aid, and diplomatic efforts to bring the US to the table alongside European partners.

Meanwhile, Starmer faces a delicate balancing act - supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while keeping Trump engaged in Europe’s security discussions.

Advertisement

“He won’t be bounced by particular announcements overnight,” Rayner told ITV, adding that the UK remains an “honest broker” in the push for peace.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch responded to Trump’s move with concern, warning that Britain and Europe must “rearm faster” to counter Russian aggression.

“The news overnight that America is halting military aid to Ukraine is profoundly worrying,” she wrote on X. “We must work to keep America in, and Russia out.”

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

More on Starmer
UK to Speed Up Military Purchases Amid Ukraine Fallout War in Ukraine
UK to Speed Up Military Purchases Amid Ukraine Fallout
By AFP
9h ago
‘More Than 5,000 Air Defense Missiles for Ukraine’ – Starmer Sums Up London Summit BREAKING Europe
‘More Than 5,000 Air Defense Missiles for Ukraine’ – Starmer Sums Up London Summit
By Leo Chiu
2d ago
Kyiv’s Allies Embrace Zelensky at London Crisis Talks Europe
Kyiv’s Allies Embrace Zelensky at London Crisis Talks
By AFP
2d ago
Europe’s Turning Point? London Security Summit Begins Europe
Europe’s Turning Point? London Security Summit Begins
By Leo Chiu
2d ago
Read Next
‘Like a Spider’s Den, With Drones All Over It’ – Ukraine’s Kursk Mire Drones
‘Like a Spider’s Den, With Drones All Over It’ – Ukraine’s Kursk Mire
By Sergii Kostezh
5h ago
Le Pen: Trump’s Aid Freeze is ‘Cruel’ – A Turn From Her Former Kyiv Policy? Europe
Le Pen: Trump’s Aid Freeze is ‘Cruel’ – A Turn From Her Former Kyiv Policy?
By Kyiv Post
5h ago
Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers Ukraine
OPINION: Body Counts, Counterattacks, BlackRock Corporate Lawyers
By Stefan Korshak
6h ago
Kyiv Faces Patriot Missile Shortages If US Halts Military Aid, PM Shmyhal Warns Ukraine
Kyiv Faces Patriot Missile Shortages If US Halts Military Aid, PM Shmyhal Warns
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
« Previous Russia Says Freeze on US Aid for Ukraine ‘Best Contribution’ to Peace
Next » Reuters Livestreams Kyiv Without Approval – SBU Steps In