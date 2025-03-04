UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains “laser-focused” on securing peace in Ukraine despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend military aid to Kyiv, Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said Tuesday.

Speaking to BBC Radio, Rayner said that while the US decision was “a matter for them,” it would not affect Starmer’s commitment to seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“He’s laser-focused on getting peace. He won’t be derailed by announcements,” she said.

Rayner reaffirmed the UK’s strong support for Ukraine, stressing that Britain has backed Kyiv with air defense, military aid, and diplomatic efforts to bring the US to the table alongside European partners.

Meanwhile, Starmer faces a delicate balancing act - supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while keeping Trump engaged in Europe’s security discussions.

“He won’t be bounced by particular announcements overnight,” Rayner told ITV, adding that the UK remains an “honest broker” in the push for peace.

Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch responded to Trump’s move with concern, warning that Britain and Europe must “rearm faster” to counter Russian aggression.

“The news overnight that America is halting military aid to Ukraine is profoundly worrying,” she wrote on X. “We must work to keep America in, and Russia out.”