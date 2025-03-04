The UK government Tuesday vowed to cut red tape to quicken procurement of military equipment, as London and the European Union ramp up defence spending amid uncertainty over Ukraine’s future.

A government statement promised a review of defence contract rules “to incentivise faster delivery” of equipment from ships to munitions -- and to build on the lessons learned from Britain’s “rapid procurement of arms for Ukraine” during its three-year war with Russia.

“For too long politicians of all stripes have ducked and dodged the decisions needed to fire up Britain’s industrial base,” finance minister Rachel Reeves said ahead of a speech she will make Tuesday to manufacturers gathered in London.

It comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week pledged to boost UK defence spending to 2.5 percent of the nation’s economy by 2027 -- which the Labour government sees as helping also to grow stagnant gross domestic product.

European chief Ursula von der Leyen meanwhile on Tuesday presented a five-part plan to mobilise some 800 billion euros ($833 billion) for Europe’s defence -- and help provide “immediate” military support for Ukraine after the United States suspended aid.

While the UK is no longer a member of the European Union, Starmer is making diplomatic efforts to bridge differences between Europe and the US over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The UK, home to defence giant BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce -- which makes engines for military planes and submarines -- added Tuesday that it plans to ensure small and medium-sized enterprises have better access to supply chains across the defence sector.

Trade organisation ADS, representing 1,300 SMEs, described the announcement as “hugely welcome”, telling AFP also that such companies “are a vital part of the UK’s defence sector”.