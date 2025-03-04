The UK government Tuesday vowed to cut red tape to quicken procurement of military equipment, as London and the European Union ramp up defence spending amid uncertainty over Ukraine’s future.

A government statement promised a review of defence contract rules “to incentivise faster delivery” of equipment from ships to munitions -- and to build on the lessons learned from Britain’s “rapid procurement of arms for Ukraine” during its three-year war with Russia.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“For too long politicians of all stripes have ducked and dodged the decisions needed to fire up Britain’s industrial base,” finance minister Rachel Reeves said ahead of a speech she will make Tuesday to manufacturers gathered in London.

It comes after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week pledged to boost UK defence spending to 2.5 percent of the nation’s economy by 2027 -- which the Labour government sees as helping also to grow stagnant gross domestic product.

Advertisement

European chief Ursula von der Leyen meanwhile on Tuesday presented a five-part plan to mobilise some 800 billion euros ($833 billion) for Europe’s defence -- and help provide “immediate” military support for Ukraine after the United States suspended aid.

While the UK is no longer a member of the European Union, Starmer is making diplomatic efforts to bridge differences between Europe and the US over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The UK, home to defence giant BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce -- which makes engines for military planes and submarines -- added Tuesday that it plans to ensure small and medium-sized enterprises have better access to supply chains across the defence sector.

Americans Fighting in Ukraine Criticize Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Embrace of Russia
Other Topics of Interest

Americans Fighting in Ukraine Criticize Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Embrace of Russia

In a recent video, US volunteers from the Khartiia Brigade criticized Trump for berating Zelensky during their White House meeting on Friday and turning the US away from Ukraine and towards Russia.

Trade organisation ADS, representing 1,300 SMEs, described the announcement as “hugely welcome”, telling AFP also that such companies “are a vital part of the UK’s defence sector”.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
More on UK
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend Ukraine
European Defense Stocks Soar as Govts Up Military Spend
By AFP
1d ago
5,000 Multirole Missiles From Belfast – What We Know War in Ukraine
5,000 Multirole Missiles From Belfast – What We Know
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Ukraine – Silver Lining to Ambush in Oval Office Saloon Ukraine
OPINION: Ukraine – Silver Lining to Ambush in Oval Office Saloon
By Timothy Ash
1d ago
‘More Than 5,000 Air Defense Missiles for Ukraine’ – Starmer Sums Up London Summit BREAKING Europe
‘More Than 5,000 Air Defense Missiles for Ukraine’ – Starmer Sums Up London Summit
By Leo Chiu
2d ago
Read Next
Zelensky Calls Trump Debacle ‘Regretable,’ Outlines Steps to Peace War in Ukraine
Zelensky Calls Trump Debacle ‘Regretable,’ Outlines Steps to Peace
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Trump Asks Putin to Mediate on Nukes, Middle East Tension With Iran Ukraine
Trump Asks Putin to Mediate on Nukes, Middle East Tension With Iran
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
Americans Fighting in Ukraine Criticize Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Embrace of Russia War in Ukraine
Americans Fighting in Ukraine Criticize Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Embrace of Russia
By Petro Zhyzhyian
9h ago
Reuters Livestreams Kyiv Without Approval – SBU Steps In War in Ukraine
Reuters Livestreams Kyiv Without Approval – SBU Steps In
By Julia Struck
11h ago
« Previous Australia ‘Open to Consideration’ on Troop Deployments to Ukraine
Next » Americans Fighting in Ukraine Criticize Trump’s Treatment of Zelensky, Embrace of Russia