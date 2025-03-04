Volunteers from the United States fighting for Ukraine in the 13th National Guard Brigade “Khartiia” have criticized the attitude of US President Donald Trump towards Volodymyr Zelensky after the American leader verbally attacked the Ukrainian president during their last meeting at the White House on Friday.

The US and Ukrainian presidents had a dispute on live TV that essentially led to the breakdown of negotiations on the so-called minerals agreement, which was supposed to be the first step toward ensuring the start of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Khartiia” soldiers from the United States with call signs “Nesty” and “Ges” criticized Trump and emphasized that he is under the influence of Russian propaganda, in a video message posted by Ukrainian military blogger Andriy Tsaplienko on his Telegram channel.

Advertisement

They also said that Trump’s attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians is not shared by all American citizens.

Nesty said he believed that Zelensky behaved with great dignity during the meeting with Trump.

“I think it was very dignified of President Zelensky to say that we are not playing cards here. This is not a game.”

He also noted that Trump’s words about the lack of willing fighters for the war are not true, as many foreigners come to Ukraine to fight alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Other Topics of Interest Trump Asks Putin to Mediate on Nukes, Middle East Tension With Iran Trump has sought Putin’s help in negotiating with Iran, with US and Russian officials discussing the matter in Riyadh last month, Bloomberg reports.

“People from 58 countries are here, thousands of people are gathering from all over the world, along with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who are now fighting,” he added.

“President Trump is painting a really bad picture that strengthens the Russians’ self-confidence. This is essentially Russian propaganda coming from the mouth of the American president,” Nesty said.

The volunteer emphasized that he is a Trump supporter and has voted for him twice.

Advertisement

Another American volunteer with the call sign “Gas” called the meeting between Trump and Zelensky “a bad show.”