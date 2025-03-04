Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese voiced his support for Ukraine on Tuesday and said Canberra is “open to consideration” regarding troop deployments as part of a peace deal.

Albanese’s comments followed British Keir Starmer’s call on Sunday for a “coalition of the willing” of nations to jointly provide long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, including troop deployments.

Commenting on the US reportedly suspending weapon aid for Ukraine, Albanese reiterated his support for Ukraine and noted Canberra’s aid for Ukraine during a Sydney press conference.

“We stand with President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and the brave struggle of the people of Ukraine to defend their natural sovereignty,” Albanese said, according to The Guardian.

Albanese added that Australia has experience in “a range of peacekeeping areas” and is open to further talks on deploying troops to Ukraine.

“There’s discussion at the moment about potential peacekeeping, and from my government’s perspective, we’re open to consideration of any proposals going forward, as Australia has historically played an important role in… a range of peacekeeping areas,” he said.

However, he added that no one has reached out to Australia about troop deployments yet, and there are no plans in place at present.

“We haven’t been asked for anything,” he said. “There are proposals being discussed… If a request is made, we would give consideration to it.”

The UK and France have voiced openness to deploying some 30,000 peacekeeping troops to Ukraine in future peace settlements. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said Ireland might consider the idea.

Turkey is reportedly open to the idea if the country is involved in the preparation and consultation process.

Though Berlin has ruled out troop deployments, German defense officials said the idea might be considered once a framework is in place, according to Reuters.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is open to European peacekeepers in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly opposed the idea.