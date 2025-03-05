In US President Donald Trump’s address to Congress tonight, he could announce a long-awaited signature from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on a deal on rare-earth minerals in Ukraine.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that three sources close to the US president said that Trump told his advisers he wanted to announce the agreement in his address to Congress. They warned that the deal had yet to be signed by Ukraine and the situation could change.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

On Monday, speaking at an investment event alongside a representative from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Trump was asked whether the planned rare earth metals agreement with Ukraine was “already dead.”

“No, I don’t think so. I think it’s a big deal for us,” Trump said, foreshadowing a potential deal announcement in Tuesday’s speech.

Advertisement

When asked on Tuesday about the minerals deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News, “There is no signing planned,” according to a post on X by a Fox reporter.

The White House said that Tuesday’s speech, entitled “Renewal of the American Dream” would recount all of Trump’s alleged accomplishments in his first six weeks in office, and would include his “plans for peace around the globe.”

The White House did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment, nor did Ukraine’s presidential administration in Kyiv, nor the Ukrainian embassy in Washington.