Senior members of US President Donald Trump’s inner circle have reportedly engaged in covert discussions with key political opponents of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Politico, citing three Ukrainian parliamentarians and a US Republican foreign policy expert.

Trump’s allies met with opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, a former prime minister, as well as senior figures from the party of Petro Poroshenko, Zelensky’s predecessor.

The discussions revolved around the possibility of holding early presidential elections in Ukraine, which have been postponed due to martial law, in line with the country’s constitution.

Trump’s advisers reportedly believe that Zelensky would lose in a snap election, attributing their confidence to war fatigue and public frustration over corruption.

However, while Zelensky’s approval ratings had been in decline, they have risen following last week’s heated Oval Office confrontation between Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and the Ukrainian leader.

Politico outlines that the latest polling still places Zelensky comfortably ahead of all potential challengers.

The Trump administration denies any interference in Ukraine’s domestic politics, but Trump himself has accused Zelensky of being a “dictator without elections.”

Despite speculation from Trump’s camp that an election could weaken Zelensky, Politico points out that polling data suggests otherwise. A Survation poll conducted this week – after the White House altercation – shows Zelensky leading with 44% support. His closest rival, former army commander and current Ukrainian ambassador to Britain Valery Zaluzhny, trails by more than 20 percentage points.

Poroshenko holds only 10% support, while Tymoshenko lags further behind at 5.7%.

Despite publicly opposing elections before the war ends, Tymoshenko and Poroshenko have reportedly engaged in behind-the-scenes talks with Trump’s inner circle, positioning themselves as more cooperative alternatives to Zelensky, Politico reports.

A Republican foreign policy expert, speaking anonymously, told Politico: “Poroshenko’s people and Yulia, they’re all talking to Trump World, positioning themselves as people who would be easier to work with. And people who would consent to many of the things that Zelensky is not agreeing to.”

Tymoshenko’s spokesperson declined to comment on any involvement in discussions. Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party, when asked about contacts with Trump’s camp, stated that their focus was on ensuring “free and fair competitive post-war elections” and defining the limits for possible compromises in peace talks.

Ruslan Bortnik, director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics, told Politico that political factions are “trying to establish informal connections” with Trump’s camp, while also “signaling publicly, too, although their words are very soft.”

“The elites are feeling very disoriented and shocked,” Bortnik added. “They understand very clearly that without United States support, Ukraine will be defeated.”

Several Ukrainian political leaders have emphasized the need to repair ties with Trump, including parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk of Zelensky’s ruling party and independent lawmaker Dmytro Razumkov, a former party leader.

After Politico’s report Poroshenko took to Facebook to defend his party’s engagement with US officials.

“We are working publicly and transparently with American partners, aiming to maintain bipartisan support for Ukraine,” Poroshenko wrote.

He outlined the key principles guiding these discussions:

“The essence of our conversations with representatives of the American side has always been reduced to two principles – security first and peace through strength. Namely, weapons, intelligence, sanctions against Russia, financial support, democratic resilience (freedom and democracy), transatlantic unity.”

Poroshenko also reaffirmed his opposition to holding elections during wartime:

“We have always been and remain categorically against elections during the war. We said and continue to say that elections are possible after a ceasefire and the signing of a peace agreement with security guarantees for Ukraine.”

“After that, martial law will obviously end. And no later than 180 days, free, democratic elections must be held in the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tymoshenko also responded on Facebook, expressing alignment with Zelensky’s stance on negotiations:

“Ukraine, and President Zelensky has clearly stated this, is ready for negotiations to end the war under the strong leadership of President Trump.”

She added that her team remains in talks with all of Ukraine’s allies who can help secure a just peace but dismissed speculation about early elections:

“Up until this point, and I have said this more than once, there is no question of holding any elections in Ukraine.”