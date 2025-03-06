Moscow views comments by President Emmanuel Macron about extending France’s nuclear deterrent to European partners as a “threat”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

“Of course it is a threat against Russia. If he sees us as a threat... and says that it is necessary to use a nuclear weapon, is preparing to use a nuclear weapon against Russia, of course it is a threat,” Lavrov said at a press conference.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Macron in an address to the nation Wednesday called Russia a “threat to France and Europe” and said the French were “legitimately worried” about the United States shifting its position on the Ukraine conflict under US President Donald Trump.

He said he would open a debate on extending France’s nuclear deterrent to other European nations, following a phone conversation with Germany’s likely next chancellor Friedrich Merz on extending that umbrella of protection.

Advertisement

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier Thursday said Macron was “detached from reality” and making “contradictory statements”.

She mockingly compared him to a character in a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, Ole Lukoje, who holds umbrellas over sleeping children.

The French president also reaffirmed that European military forces could be sent to Ukraine if a peace accord was signed to guarantee “respect” of a deal.

Lavrov, though, said Russia was unwavering in its opposition to the deployment of European forces in Ukraine as peacekeepers, suggesting they would not be impartial.

Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
Other Topics of Interest

Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B

The Norwegian prime minister called the additional funding a “solid contribution to peace and stability in Europe.”

“We see no room for compromise. This discussion is being held with an overtly hostile aim,” he added.

Russia will consider such troops in the same way as it would view NATO presence in Ukraine, Lavrov said.

He compared Macron to Hitler and Napoleon, saying that unlike those leaders, Macron did not openly say he wanted to conquer Russia, but he “evidently wants the same thing”.

Advertisement

Macron is making “stupid accusations against Russia” that President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly dismissed as “madness and nonsense”, he added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron’s speech “extremely confrontational”, saying Russia felt that “France wants the war to continue.”

Macron is saying that “Russia has become practically an enemy of France” but not that NATO’s military presence is encroaching Russia’s borders, he said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 1
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Reporter: What if Russia Breaks Ceasefire? Trump: What if a Bomb Drops on Your Head Now?
By Leo Chiu
Feb. 28
Zelensky Calls Macron and NATO Chief After Dispute With Trump
By Alisa Orlova
Feb. 28
More on Macron
Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’ Ukraine
Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
By AFP
1h ago
‘Peace Must Be Real’ – Zelensky Backs Macron’s Vision for Ukraine Zelensky
‘Peace Must Be Real’ – Zelensky Backs Macron’s Vision for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
Macron Warns of ‘New Era’ as US Backtracks from EU, Ukraine War in Ukraine
Macron Warns of ‘New Era’ as US Backtracks from EU, Ukraine
By Euractiv
7h ago
France, UK Race to Finalize Peace Plan, Seek to Mend US-Ukraine Ties Zelensky
France, UK Race to Finalize Peace Plan, Seek to Mend US-Ukraine Ties
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
Read Next
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe Europe
‘Russia Must Mobilize Millions’ – Chechen Commander Warns of Total War With Europe
By Kyiv Post
22m ago
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday BREAKING Ukraine
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday
By Kyiv Post
34m ago
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B Ukraine
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
By Kyiv Post
49m ago
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source Europe
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source
By AFP
1h ago
« Previous Trump Allies Hold Secret Talks With Zelensky’s Rivals Over Elections in Ukraine
Next » Trump Administration Reportedly Plans to End Legal Status for 240,000 Ukrainian Refugees