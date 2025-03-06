US President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly planning to revoke the temporary legal status of almost a quarter million Ukrainian refugees who fled the country at the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later denied the reports on X, adding that “no decision has been made at this time.”

The decision, reportedly expected in April, could lead to the accelerated deportation of roughly 240,000 Ukrainians, Reuters sources claimed. The move would mark a dramatic shift from the US’s previous support for Kyiv and its war refugees over the past three years.

Sources also revealed that preparations for ending these programs had begun even before Trump’s recent public clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The measure is reportedly part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration to strip legal status from around 1.8 million migrants who entered under humanitarian asylum programs launched by former President Joe Biden.

As part of the same initiative, the administration also plans to revoke humanitarian protections for approximately 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans as early as March.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the US Department of Homeland Security, said the department had no comment. Both the White House and the Ukrainian Embassy have responded to requests for comment.