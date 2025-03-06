[UPDATED: Mar. 6, 5:47 pm, Kyiv time. Added denial from the White House press secretary]

US President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly planning to revoke the temporary legal status of almost a quarter million Ukrainian refugees who fled the country at the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later denied the reports on X, adding that “no decision has been made at this time.”

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The decision, reportedly expected in April, could lead to the accelerated deportation of roughly 240,000 Ukrainians, Reuters sources claimed. The move would mark a dramatic shift from the US’s previous support for Kyiv and its war refugees over the past three years.

Advertisement

Sources also revealed that preparations for ending these programs had begun even before Trump’s recent public clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The measure is reportedly part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration to strip legal status from around 1.8 million migrants who entered under humanitarian asylum programs launched by former President Joe Biden.

As part of the same initiative, the administration also plans to revoke humanitarian protections for approximately 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans as early as March.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the US Department of Homeland Security, said the department had no comment. Both the White House and the Ukrainian Embassy have responded to requests for comment.

Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
Other Topics of Interest

Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B

The Norwegian prime minister called the additional funding a “solid contribution to peace and stability in Europe.”
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
FACT-CHECK: Was Trump Telling the Truth During Explosive Oval Office Broadcast With Zelensky?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 1
Russian Missile Hits Training Base – Dead and Wounded Reported
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 3
Reporter: What if Russia Breaks Ceasefire? Trump: What if a Bomb Drops on Your Head Now?
By Leo Chiu
Feb. 28
Zelensky Calls Macron and NATO Chief After Dispute With Trump
By Alisa Orlova
Feb. 28
More on Trump
Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’ Ukraine
Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
By AFP
1h ago
Is Trump’s Ban on Intelligence Sharing Blindfolding Ukraine? Maybe Not Ukraine
Is Trump’s Ban on Intelligence Sharing Blindfolding Ukraine? Maybe Not
By Sergii Kostezh
1h ago
Kellogg Blames Zelensky for Trump Debacle Ukraine
Kellogg Blames Zelensky for Trump Debacle
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Zaluzhny: US Completely Destroying World Order, NATO May Not Survive War in Ukraine
Zaluzhny: US Completely Destroying World Order, NATO May Not Survive
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Read Next
Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine Ukraine
Netherlands Offers €3.5 Billion in New Military Aid Package for Ukraine
By Michiel Hilgeman
12m ago
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday BREAKING Ukraine
Senior Ukraine-US Officials Rumored to Hold Talks in Saudi Arabia Tuesday
By Kyiv Post
30m ago
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B Ukraine
Norway Doubles Ukraine Aid to €7B
By Kyiv Post
45m ago
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source Europe
France to Host European Army Chiefs Tuesday on Ukraine Support: Source
By AFP
1h ago
« Previous Russia Calls Macron Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
Next » Trump Could Share Sensitive Intel with Russia, Former US Officials Warn